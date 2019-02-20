Sections
Worker struck by lightning while loading plane at Little Rock airport

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 9:33 a.m. 0comments

A man was struck by lightning Tuesday while loading cargo into a plane at Little Rock's Clinton National Airport, officials said.

Police said 52-year-old Darin Campbell of Alexander was loading a UPS plane when lightning struck him just before midnight.

The bolt knocked him unconscious for several minutes, according to a Little Rock police report. But when emergency crews arrived, Campbell was alert and walked himself to an ambulance the brought him to UAMS Medical Center.

There was no immediate word on his condition on Wednesday.

