LIVE UPDATES: Auburn routing Arkansas in second half

Auburn guard Samir Doughty (10) passes the ball around Arkansas forward Gabe Osabuohien (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Auburn 49, Arkansas 22 - 17:42 left

Following a Jared Harper turnover, Arkansas can't get the ball inbounded so the Razorbacks have to call for time to avoid a five-second violation.

Mike Anderson elected to start Desi Sills, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Gabe Osabuohien to open the second half in place of Mason Jones, Jalen Harris and Adrio Bailey.

Anfernee McLemore hit a 3 to kick off the scoring for the Tigers after the break. He's the fifth Tigers player with two made 3-pointers tonight.

Auburn 45, Arkansas 20 - Halftime

A hellacious half of basketball finally comes to an end for the Razorbacks. Arkansas finds itself down 25 at halftime on the road to a hot-shooting Auburn club.

Four Tigers players hit at least two 3-pointers in the first half. Auburn has shot the ball well, especially from deep, but the balance has been key and has the Razorbacks scrambling defensively. Six players combined to knock down 10-of-17 3-pointers.

Arkansas has not only been an absolute mess on defense, but its offense has been beyond dreadful. The Razorbacks scored on just nine of their 38 first-half possessions - .526 points per possession. Isaiah Joe has hit both of Arkansas' 3-pointers while the rest of the team is 0-of-8.

Joe and Gabe Osabuohien are Arkansas' leading scorers at the break. Each has six points. Osabuohien is 3-of-4 from the floor and has three steals. Outside of a turnover and a missed 3-pointer, he's played fine.

Daniel Gafford was a team-worst minus-26 in his 12 minutes on the floor before the half. He scored four points on a layup and dunk in transition. Otherwise, he's been a nonfactor. Turnovers were an issue, too. Arkansas coughed it up 11 times, and Jalen Harris, Gafford and Mason Jones accounted for seven of them.

Auburn 42, Arkansas 14 - 2:57 left first half

Auburn guard Jared Harper became the fourth Tigers player to make at least two 3-pointers prior to the under-4 media timeout. Auburn is now 10-of-15 from 3-point range. Harper is a game-high plus-32 when on the floor.

Gabe Osabuohien and Daniel Gafford each have four points and Isaiah Joe knocked down the Razorbacks' 3 of the night. Razorbacks are 1-of-10 from deep and have turned the ball over 10 times. Jalen Harris has three while Gafford/Mason Jones have two apiece.

Auburn 32, Arkansas 9 - 7:50 left first half

The nightmare continues. Auburn has hit 8-of-11 3-point attempts so far. Five Tigers players have made at least one while Dunbar, Brown and Okeke each have a pair. Dunbar leads all scorers with eight points.

Daniel Gafford scored twice in a 16-second span, one on a dump down on the block and the other in transition on an alley oop from Jalen Harris. Razorbacks have turned it over seven times, are shooting 4-of-15 from the floor and 0-of-5 from distance.

Auburn 22, Arkansas 3 - 11:50 left first half

Following a Jalen Harris free throw to make it a 9-1 game, the Tigers reeled off 13 consecutive points behind three more 3-pointers and a pair of buckets at the rim. Auburn is 6-of-8 from deep so far.

Gabe Osabuohien has the Razorbacks' lone field goal to this point - a midrange jumper between the elbows. Austin Wiley will be at the line when play resumes. He was fouled by Reggie Chaney on a dunk attempt.

Auburn 14, Arkansas 1 - 16:11 left first half

Auburn opens the game knocking down 4 of its first 5 3-pointers, and this one is already getting out of hand. Each of the Tigers' starters launched a triple in the game's opening minutes, and an alley oop to Malik Dunbar forced Mike Anderson to call for time.

Arkansas is 0-of-4 from the floor and has missed both of its 3-point attempts early. Throw in a shot clock violation by the Razorbacks and it's been a nightmare start on the road.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Adrio Bailey and Daniel Gafford.

This starting lineup has played 200 possessions together in SEC play this season and has been solid, especially on the defensive end. The group has held teams to .98 points per possession and turned them over on 19.5 percent of their possessions, per HoopLens. Opponents are shooting 44.3 percent on 2-point looks, which is great, and 32.1 from 3-point range. Solid numbers. All other lineups - over 666 defensive possessions - are allowing 1.09 PPP, 36 percent from deep and 52.7 percent on shots inside the arc. Arkansas' reserves need to bring it.

Arkansas also ranks dead last among Power 5 teams in opponent offensive rebound rate, according to KenPom. Auburn loves to shoot the 3 - 48.6 percent of its shots in SEC play are 3s - so grabbing long rebounds should be a priority and a lot will be on the guards to grab the 50-50 balls.

Auburn's starters: Bryce Brown, Jared Harper, Malik Dunbar, Chuma Okeke and Anfernee McLemore.

Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters make up one of the better guard duos in the conference, but no tandem, arguably, is as explosive offensively as Brown and Harper. And outside of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield at Tennessee, no two teammates average more per game than Pearl's pair. Brown and Harper both rank in the top 10 in scoring at 16.2 and 15.4 points per night. Auburn shoots the 3 at a 42 percent clip when the two share the floor, per HoopLens.

Defensively, the Tigers own the nation's third-best block rate at 17.2 percent, trailing only Syracuse and Duke. Horace Spencer has been best turning away shots in conference games, and McLemore is right behind him. Okeke and Dunbar are also capable shotblockers. Arkansas needs to be aggressive going at that group. And if Austin Wiley (6-11, 260) is fully available, things could be even tougher for the Razorbacks on the interior.