Man charged after shooting at older brother in Little Rock, police said

A man’s car was shot after an apparent argument with his younger brother Tuesday afternoon at their mother’s Little Rock home, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Chicot Road after the men began arguing, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said 42-year-old Bruce Livingston shot at his brother who was backing a car out of the driveway. Officers noted two of at least four shots hit the car, including one bullet that passed through the vehicle's roof.

The report said neither of the men required medical attention.

Officers arrested Livingston on suspicion of committing a terroristic act and illegally possessing a gun, both felonies.

Livingston remained in the Pulaski County jail with bond not yet set.

Records didn't list an attorney to comment on the charges.