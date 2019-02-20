Northeast Arkansas man arrested in woman's fatal shooting

A Blytheville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police said he was found in the same residence as a murdered woman.

Officers with the Blytheville Police Department said they were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Hearn Street in reference to a shooting, Blytheville Police Department spokesman John Frazier said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police located Eric Bragg, 37, of Blytheville inside the residence, Frazier said. Officers said they then located the body of Brittney Sims, 26, of Blytheville, in an upstairs bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bragg was taken into custody and was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was being held in the Mississippi County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

The Office of Child Support Enforcement had recently filed a paternity complaint against Bragg in relation to Sims' two children. The attorney in this matter asked the court to order Bragg to post a cash bond or security of sufficient value to ensure payment of child support.