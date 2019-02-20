Office issues advice on peddlers' visits

Door-to-door selling is illegal without a city permit, but unlicensed peddlers are making rounds in some neighborhoods, the clerk-treasurer's office warns in a statement posted on social media sites.

Anyone soliciting in neighborhoods must have a peddler's permit that includes a displayed photo identification. If the permit isn't visible, residents should ask for it, the post said.

Residents aren't required to answer the door or let peddlers inside, the clerk-treasurer's post said, and residents can call the police if they feel uncomfortable.

Residents also can phone the clerk-treasurer's office at (501) 975-8617 from 8 a.m.-4:30 pm. weekdays to verify any business license or peddler's permit.