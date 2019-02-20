Police jail suspect in LR gunfire

Though police initially believed that the suspect in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday was not injured, the man whom officers arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge in the case had been shot, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman said.

Officers arrested Tyler Deshawn Ashford, 18, before noon Tuesday at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock after he was treated for a gunshot wound in his leg, department spokesman Eric Barnes said. Ashford had waited more than two days before getting the gunshot wound treated, Barnes said.

Officer Bryce Cobb, 25, who has been with the department for just over a year, was patrolling the area of West 28th and Longcoy streets around 1 a.m. Sunday when he spotted Ashford walking alone, spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said previously.

It was not immediately clear if Cobb attempted to stop the young man because he was suspicious of him or because Cobb wanted to help him, as he was walking in 36-degree weather during a downpour.

Ford said Sunday that Cobb got out of the patrol vehicle and began walking toward Ashford, who ran. Cobb yelled for him to stop, but Ashford instead turned and fired multiple shots toward the officer, Ford said.

Running from police can lead to a misdemeanor charge. Turning back to shoot at an officer, as Ford said Ashford did, constitutes a felony.

Cobb was not injured and fired multiple rounds at Ashford, one of which struck Ashford in the leg, according to a Tuesday news release.

Ashford continued to run, Ford said, and investigators and a police dog were sent to the area Sunday morning but could not find him. Barnes said Tuesday that despite the number of shots exchanged Sunday, no property damage was reported.

Officers identified Ashford as a suspect Monday and had him in custody less than 48 hours later, according to news releases. Spokesmen did not say how Ashford came to be identified as a suspect in the shooting.

Ashford told officers through an attorney that he would be at the hospital Tuesday and surrendered to officers there, Barnes said. Ashford is charged with criminal attempt to commit capital murder, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing.

He was transported to the Pulaski County jail Tuesday, according to a news release.

Cobb will be on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation is complete, in accordance with department policy, Ford said.

Exactly one month before his arrest Tuesday, charges against Ashford of fleeing on foot and disorderly conduct were dropped, according to court documents.

Ashford reportedly ran from police on Nov. 29 near McClellan Magnet High School, where he is listed as a varsity member of the football and wrestling teams on the 2018-19 sports rosters.

According to McClellan's athletics Web page, Ashford is a senior and has been on the varsity football team for at least two years. He's also listed on the school's wrestling roster.

