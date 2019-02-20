Sections
Police SWAT team responds to apartments in west Little Rock; one person in custody

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 10:23 a.m. | Updated February 20, 2019 at 10:53 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Police investigate at an apartment complex in the 11700 block of Mara Lynn Road on Wednesday. - Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun

A person is in police custody following a Wednesday morning SWAT operation at a west Little Rock apartment building, officials said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the response appeared to be related to a domestic situation. Further details about the person or what led to the police response weren't immediately available.

A police dispatch logs listed officers responding after 7:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 11700 block of Mara Lynn Road.

A police spokesman confirmed one person was in custody around 10:45 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

