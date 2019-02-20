TODAY’S GAMES

UCA men at McNeese State

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central WHERE H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, La. RECORDS UCA 10-15, 5-7 Southland Conference; McNeese State 7-18, 3-9 SERIES McNeese State leads 17-8. RADIO KUCA 91.3-FM, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, So. 12.6 6.0 G Thatch Unruh, 6-5, Sr. 11.8 3.8 G Khaleem Bennett, 6-4, Fr. 6.3 3.3 F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Fr. 9.7 4.2 C Hayden Koval, 7-0, So. 12.6 6.0 COACH Russ Pennell (43-104 in his fifth season at UCA and 137-164 in 11th season overall) MCNEESE STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG F Shamarkus Kennedy, 6-8, Jr. 11.8 6.6 G James Harvey, 6-2, Sr. 14.5 9.5 G Jarren Greenwood, 6-2, Sr. 6.0 1.7 G Trey Touchet, 6-2, Sr. 5.1 2.6 G Kevin Hunt, 6-3, So. 7.7 2.1 COACH Heath Schroyer (7-18 in first season at McNeese State and 133-161 overall in 10th season)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA McNeese St. 72.2 Points for 70.3 75.7 Points against 74.6 -3.1 Rebound margin +2.1 -0.9 Turnover margin -2.7 42.9 FG pct. 46.7 34.9 3-pt pct. 31.4 71.9 FT pct. 69.8 CHALK TALK UCA is 0-5 in its past five games. … The Bears are 0-3 so far in February. … McNeese State has the Southland’s second-worst record at 3-9.

— Christian Boutwell

UCA women vs. McNeese State

WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS UCA 10-12, 5-7 Southland Conference; McNeese State 6-17, 4-8 SERIES UCA leads 17-8. INTERNET UCAsports.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G Kamry Orr, 5-6, Sr. 16.0 4.3 G Maddie Goodner, 5-7, Jr.2.9 1.3 F Alanie Fisher, 5-8, Sr. 5.1 3.8 F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, So. 6.0 4.7 F Alana Canady, 5-11, Fr. 5.6 2.6 COACH Sandra Rushing (139-72 in seventh season at UCA, 542-327 in 30th season overall) MCNEESE STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G Callie Maddox, 6-0, Fr. 13.6 3.7 G Regan Bolton, 5-8, Jr. 13.1 1.8 G Jamara Levy, 5-5, Fr. 3.5 1.4 F Bre’Ashlee Jones, 5-7, So. 9.4 5.3 F Damilola Balogun, 6-0, Jr. 6.7 8.1 COACH Kacie Cryer (32-52 in three seasons at McNeese State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA McNeese St. 61.2 Points for 63.7 56.1 Points against 78.9 +2.2 Rebound margin +2.4 +2.3 Turnover margin -5.9 38.9 FG pct. 37.0 28.3 3-pt. pct. 31.8 68.4 FT pct. 66.0 CHALK TALK Today will be UCA and McNeese State’s first meeting this season. … UCA is 3-0 in past three games and has outscored its opponents 226-143.

— Christian Boutwell