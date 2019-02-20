UNDER THE RADAR: Maumelle’s Zyon Slade

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Maumelle’s Zyon Slade.

Class: 2020

Position: Receiver

Size: 5-9, 168

Stats: 36 catches for 836 yards, 8 touchdowns, 19 rushes for 192 yards, 1 touchdown

College offers: Illinois State

Interest: Louisiana-Monroe, Henderson State, OBU and others

Coach Kirk Horton on what makes Slade standout:

"His speed, pure speed and cutting ability. You see a kid who's really fast and you've been around somebody that can run a fast 40, but his ability to change direction - and also stopping ability - is just uncanny. I've been coaching 12 years and he's by far the best at making cuts that nobody else can make."

"Great kid"

"He's relativity quiet. He keeps to himself quite a bit. He works hard in practice. A lot of times when a kid knows he's good he kind of has a swagger about him and you have to beat it out if him in practice, but Zyon isn't like that. He's a worker. He understands the importance of him putting on size. He's really bought into the weight room."