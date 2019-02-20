Weapon found at West Memphis school, police say; 1 student in custody

An eastern Arkansas student was in custody Wednesday after police found a gun inside a backpack at a West Memphis junior high school, authorities said.

The West Memphis Police Department said that a student told West Junior High School administrators about a weapon on campus around 12:30 p.m. Officers who were already at the school recovered a revolver from a student’s backpack within 10 minutes of the report, Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston said.

“They took care of it pretty quickly,” he said.

Officers took the student, whose age wasn’t released, into custody after the search, Langston said.

The police department said it plans to increase its presence at the 504-student school for the next several days. The school enrolls students 7th through 9th grade.