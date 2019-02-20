Weather keeping flooded road closed

Periods of rain are making it difficult for city and Pulaski County road crews to alleviate flooding problems on a three-quarter-mile portion of Faulkner Lake Road that has remained closed since early December, a city spokesman said.

Each period of heavy rain delays the ability for the water to run off the roadway that goes through a wetlands area that drains into the Arkansas River, city Communications Director Nathan Hamilton said. The ability for the water to drain off the road also is affected by beaver dams, he said. The road in the eastern part of the city divides city and county boundary lines.

Hamilton said that any significant rainfall pushes back the reopening of the roadway by another two weeks.

"As soon as the weather cooperates and allows the water to drain off the road, we will need another week to repair it," he said. "There is certainly a reason for the detour. The opening date is completely dependent on the weather."

The city and the county are working together on the flooding, which will require a redesigned road and funding for a permanent solution, Hamilton said.