3 lawmakers exit May's party over Britain's EU exit

LONDON -- With Britain's departure from the European Union just weeks away, three prominent lawmakers abruptly resigned Wednesday from Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party, saying the government has surrendered control to reckless, hard-line anti-EU lawmakers who are endangering the country's future.

The Conservative members of Parliament who resigned will join a new "Independent Group" of lawmakers formed earlier this week by eight legislators who quit the opposition Labor Party.

The three departing Conservatives, who heaped scorn on the British prime minister for what they called her "disastrous handling of Brexit," all favor remaining in the European Union.

At a news conference after their defection, they said others were likely to join them.

While this new Independent Group on its own will not be able to stop Britain's withdrawal, analysts say, it may play an outsize role in stopping a so-called "no-deal exit," under which Britain would crash out of the continental trading bloc without any transition period or trade deal.

The defectors left their parties for different reasons, but opposition to leaving the EU unites them. The centrist members who abandoned Jeremy Corbyn's Labor Party say their movement has swung too far left. When they resigned on Monday and Tuesday, the eight Labor defectors complained about Corbyn's handling of Britain's departure from the bloc and his inability to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party.

The three Conservatives who broke away on Wednesday blamed their party's "failure" to stand up to zealous anti-EU groups, specifically the gathering of approximately 60 backbenchers known as the European Research Group, who are pushing for a complete break from the European Union. The leaders of the European Research Group, who have failed to topple May, say they would rather see a no-deal exit than preserve the relative compromise and closer ties that May seeks on rules and regulations.

The Conservative defectors also complained about the disproportionate power of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which is propping up May's minority government after her disastrous showing in the 2017 snap elections. The Democratic Unionist Party -- dominated by Protestant loyalists -- rejects any compromise that would threaten Northern Ireland's position in the United Kingdom.

Announcing their resignations, the three Conservative lawmakers -- Sarah Wollaston, Heidi Allen and Anna Soubry -- told the prime minister in a statement, "We no longer feel we can remain in the Party of a Government whose policies and priorities are so firmly in the grip of the [European Research Group] and [Democratic Unionist Party]."

They wrote: "Brexit has redefined the Conservative Party -- undoing all the efforts to modernize it. There has been a dismal failure to stand up to the hard line [European Research Group] which operates openly as a party within a party, with its own leader, whip and policy."

At a news conference, Allen complained that May and the Conservative Party were being "bullied into submission" by hard-line anti-EU lawmakers such as former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

Wollaston said the Conservatives were no longer the "tolerant, moderate, openhearted" party of the past, but have been taken over by the hard right, which she claimed "is marching us toward the cliff edge of a no-deal Brexit."

In announcing her resignation, Soubry said, "The right-wing, hard-line, anti-EU squad are now running the Conservative Party, from top to tail."

Soubry said this "purple movement" -- blending the colors of "two broken parties," red Labor and blue Conservative -- would likely attract more converts and may someday become its own political party rather than a voting bloc.

"Please, come join us," she said, predicting that more ministers in May's cabinet would soon resign their posts -- if not their parties -- over the prime minister's handing of Britain's withdrawal.

The resignations came as May prepared to shuttle to Brussels on Wednesday evening for another round of talks on how Britain could leave the EU but preserve open borders in Ireland.

