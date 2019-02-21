Actor facing charge of filing false report

In this Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Jussie Smollett participates in the "Empire" panel during the FOX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chicago's top prosecutor has recused herself from the investigation into the attack reported by Smollett. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx offered few specifics when announcing she was stepping back Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

CHICAGO -- Empire actor Jussie Smollett was charged Wednesday with making a false police report when he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racial and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said prosecutors charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct stemming from the filing of the police report, an offense that holds a sentence of one to three years in prison and could force the actor to pay for the cost of the investigation into the reported Jan. 29 attack.

The charge emerged on the same day that detectives and two brothers who were earlier deemed suspects testified before a grand jury. Smollett's attorneys met with prosecutors and police, but it was unknown what they discussed or whether Smollett attended the meeting. The attorneys did not reply to requests for comment.

The announcement of the charge came after a flurry of activity in recent days that included lengthy interviews of the brothers by authorities, a search of their home and their release after police cleared them.

Investigators have not said what the brothers told detectives or what evidence detectives collected.

Smollett, who is black and gay and plays a gay character on the hit Fox television show, said he was attacked as he was walking home from a Subway sandwich shop. He said the masked men beat him, made derogatory comments, put a rope around his neck and yelled "This is MAGA country" -- an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again" -- before fleeing.

Earlier Wednesday, Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television issued a statement saying Smollett "continues to be a consummate professional on set" and that his character is not being written off the show.

Questions about Smollett's potential role in the attack started with reports that he had not fully cooperated with police and word that detectives in a city bristling with surveillance cameras could not find video of the attack.

Investigators did find and release images of two people they said they wanted to question and last week picked up the brothers at O'Hare Airport as they returned from Nigeria. Police questioned the men and searched their apartment.

The brothers, who were identified by their attorney as Abimbola "Abel" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, were held for nearly 48 hours.

The next day, police said the men provided information that had "shifted the trajectory of the investigation," and detectives requested another interview with Smollett.

Police said one of the men had appeared on Empire, and Smollett's attorneys said one of the men is the actor's personal trainer, whom he hired to help get him physically ready for a music video. The actor released his debut album, Sum of My Music, last year.

Speaking outside the courthouse where the grand jury met, the brothers' attorney said the two men testified for about 2½ hours.

"There was a point where this story needed to be told, and they manned up and they said we're going to correct this," Gloria Schmidt said.

She said her clients, who received money from Smollett, did not care about a plea deal or immunity.

"You don't need immunity when you have the truth," she said.

Smollett has been active in gay and transgender advocacy, and initial reports of the assault drew anger and support for him on social media, including from Sen. Kamala Harris of California and TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

