Arkansas man sentenced to 40 years in killing of girlfriend's toddler

A western Arkansas man who fatally struck a 1-year-old in the stomach was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, according to a sentencing order.

Tyree La’Mont Williams was 25 when prosecutors charged him with the death of his girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter last January.

A Sebastian County judge sentenced the Fort Smith man to 40 years in state prison on Wednesday.

Police arrested Williams after he and his girlfriend brought the child to a local emergency room.

Authorities said they found multiple bruises on the child’s body, including some that appeared to have happened at different times.

A state medical examiner ruled the child died Jan. 31 from blunt-force trauma and testified that the child’s prior injuries indicated chronic child abuse or battered child syndrome.

Williams admitted to punching the victim in the stomach "a couple of times," authorities said at the time of the child’s death. He reportedly told investigators he also left bruises on her body after striking her in the past.

Williams was set to go to trial days before he pleaded guilty last week.

Sierra Johnson, the child’s mother, was convicted of child abuse and several drug charges last spring.

She is currently serving a 10-year sentence, according to state correctional records.