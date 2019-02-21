Hog Calls: Arkansas offensive targets

We take an early look at Arkansas' offensive targets and comment on each and project where the Razorbacks stand. The list will change with new names added and names subtracted leading up to the early signing period in December and traditional signing day in February.
Quarterbacks
Chandler Morris, 6-0, 180 of Highland Park, Texas – Frequent visitor with his father being Arkansas' coach – Very good
Haynes King, 6-3, 185 of Longview, Texas – Priority for the staff – Good
Mike Wright, 6-3, 170 of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy – Plans to visit March 9 – Good
Shane Illingworth, 6-5, 235 of Corona, Calif. – Making second visit for spring game – Good
Running backs
Jaden Hullaby, 6-2, 210 of Bishop Dunne in Dallas - Has family in Arkansas, expected to visit March 9 - Very good
Isaiah Jacobs, 5-10, 189 of Owasso, Okla. - Arkansas first Power 5 to offer during Jan. 26 prospect day - Very good
John Gentry, 5-11, 180 of Houston North Shore - Expected to visit March 9 - Good
Sevion Morrison, 6-0, 187 of Tulsa Edison - Arkansas was first school to make contact, expected to visit March 9 - Good
Kitan Crawford, 5-10, 180 Tyler (Texas) John Tyler - Expected to visit March 9 - Good
Jay’Veon Sunday, 5-11, 195 of Waco Connally - Expected to visit March 9 - Good
Chris Vaughn, 5-7, 160 of Round Rock (Texas) Cedar Ridge High School - Strong Arkansas ties, expected to visit March 9 - Good
Dominic Richardson, 6-1, 200 of Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness - Expected to visit March 9 - Good
Frank Brown, 6-1, 175 of Houston Sterling - Expected to visit March 9 - Good
Ty Jordan, 5-9, 180 of Mesquite (Texas) West Mesquite - Arkansas ties, visited for LSU game - Good
Jordon Ingram, 6-2, 190 of St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. - Expected to visit Hogs on Friday with teammate Brady Ward - Trending
Janari Dean, 6-0, 175 pounds of Batesville (Miss.) South Panola - Received offer from Alabama, rumored to be his dream school - Trending
Jordon Simmons, 5-11, 184 of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern - Talking to parents about a trip to Arkansas - Neutral
Tre Bradford, 5-11, 180 of Lancaster, Texas - Loaded with offers - Neutral
Kelvontay Dixon, 6-0, 173 of Carthage, Texas - Brother Keaontay Ingram is a RB at Texas - Neutral
Wide receivers
Ja’Lynn Polk, 6-2, 185 of Lufkin, Texas - Expected to make first visit on March 9 - Very good
Savion Williams, 6-5,191 of Marshall, Texas - Expected to make second visit on March 9 - Very good
Collin Sullivan, 6-1, 183 of Round Rock, Texas - Has visited Hogs multiple times, plans return trip for March 9 - Very good
Javian Hester, 6-4, 172 of Tulsa Washington - Good friends with other Arkansas targets - Good
Michael Wyman, 6-3, 190 of Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley - Plans an OV to Arkansas this spring - Trending
Darin Turner, 6-4, 215 of Memphis Central - LSU commit plans March 9 visit to Hill - Trending
Caleb Medford, 6-3, 185 of Henderson, Texas - Expected to visit Hogs on March 9 - Trending
E. Jai Mason, 6-1, 190 of Jackson Academy - Recent decommitment from Miss. State, planning to visit Hogs a second time - Trending
Bryce Gowdy, 6-2, 195 of Deerfield Beach, Fla. - Plans to visit Hogs for spring game - Trending
Troy Omeire, 6-3½, 210 of Sugar Land (Texas) Fort Bend Austin - Visited Hogs last summer, Texas A&M appears tough to beat - Neutral
Rico Power, 6-2, 180 of Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military High School - Has stated wishes to visit - Neutral
Jordan Johnson, 6-2, 170 of St. Louis De Smet Jesuit - Visited Feb. 2018, hasn’t visited since - Neutral
J.J. Evans, 6-3, 185 of Montevallo, Ala. - Stated plans to visit Arkansas, Bama and Auburn offers - Neutral
OUT:
Joshua Downs recently committed to North Carolina; Quin Bright released a top 8 that didn’t include Arkansas
Tight ends
Brandon Frazier, 6-6, 240 of McKinney (Texas) North - Has visited the Hill three times - Very good
Allen Horace, 6-5, 225 of Crockett, Texas - Plans first trip to Hill on March 9 - Good
Elijah Yelverton, 6-5, 235 of Dallas Bishop Dunne - Planning to visit Hogs on March 9 - Trending
Donavon Johnson, 6-5, 220 Plano (Texas) John Paul - Visited Arkansas Feb. 2 - Trending
Kole Taylor, 6-6, 225 of Grand Junction, Colo. - Looking to visit Arkansas - Neutral
Offensive line
Chris Morris, 6-4,280 of Memphis Freedom Prep - Expected to make fifth visit to Arkansas on March 9 - Very good
Ty’Kieast Crawford, 6-7, 306 of Carthage, Texas - Baylor commitment, planning third visit to the Hill on March 9 - Very good
Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315 of Memphis White Station - Hopes to visit Hogs on March 9 unless track and field meet prevents - Good
Garret Hayes, 6-5, 270 of Athens, Texas - Major target being recruited hard by Hogs - Good
Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 315 pounds of Memphis University High School - Excellent relaltionship OL coach Dustin Fry - Good
Chad Lindberg, 6-6, 305 of League City (Texas) Clear Creek - Hogs hope to host for a second visit - Good
Gavin Byers, 6-5, 285 of Colleyville (Texas) Colleyville Heritage - Visited the Hill on Feb. 10 - Good
Javion Cohen, 6-5, 265 of Phenix City (Ala.) Central - Plans to visit Hogs on March 9 - Good
Joshua Jones, 6-7, 305 of Phenix City (Ala.) Central - Plans to visit Hogs on March 9 - Good
Brady Ward, 6-7, 305 of St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. - Father played at LSU, visiting Arkansas on Friday - Trending
Xavier Hill, 6-4, 320 of Olive Branch, Miss. - Plans to visit Fayetteville - Neutral
OUT:
Jaylen Garth recently committed to Texas
** Very good - Good shape for a possible commitment
** Good - A contender
** Trending - Appears to be in the hunt
** Neutral - Work to do
