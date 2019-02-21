Hog Calls: Arkansas offensive targets

We take an early look at Arkansas' offensive targets and comment on each and project where the Razorbacks stand. The list will change with new names added and names subtracted leading up to the early signing period in December and traditional signing day in February.

Quarterbacks

Chandler Morris, 6-0, 180 of Highland Park, Texas – Frequent visitor with his father being Arkansas' coach – Very good

Haynes King, 6-3, 185 of Longview, Texas – Priority for the staff – Good

Mike Wright, 6-3, 170 of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy – Plans to visit March 9 – Good

Shane Illingworth, 6-5, 235 of Corona, Calif. – Making second visit for spring game – Good

Running backs

Jaden Hullaby, 6-2, 210 of Bishop Dunne in Dallas - Has family in Arkansas, expected to visit March 9 - Very good

Isaiah Jacobs, 5-10, 189 of Owasso, Okla. - Arkansas first Power 5 to offer during Jan. 26 prospect day - Very good

John Gentry, 5-11, 180 of Houston North Shore - Expected to visit March 9 - Good

Sevion Morrison, 6-0, 187 of Tulsa Edison - Arkansas was first school to make contact, expected to visit March 9 - Good

Kitan Crawford, 5-10, 180 Tyler (Texas) John Tyler - Expected to visit March 9 - Good

Jay’Veon Sunday, 5-11, 195 of Waco Connally - Expected to visit March 9 - Good

Chris Vaughn, 5-7, 160 of Round Rock (Texas) Cedar Ridge High School - Strong Arkansas ties, expected to visit March 9 - Good

Dominic Richardson, 6-1, 200 of Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness - Expected to visit March 9 - Good

Frank Brown, 6-1, 175 of Houston Sterling - Expected to visit March 9 - Good

Ty Jordan, 5-9, 180 of Mesquite (Texas) West Mesquite - Arkansas ties, visited for LSU game - Good

Jordon Ingram, 6-2, 190 of St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. - Expected to visit Hogs on Friday with teammate Brady Ward - Trending

Janari Dean, 6-0, 175 pounds of Batesville (Miss.) South Panola - Received offer from Alabama, rumored to be his dream school - Trending

Jordon Simmons, 5-11, 184 of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern - Talking to parents about a trip to Arkansas - Neutral

Tre Bradford, 5-11, 180 of Lancaster, Texas - Loaded with offers - Neutral

Kelvontay Dixon, 6-0, 173 of Carthage, Texas - Brother Keaontay Ingram is a RB at Texas - Neutral

Wide receivers

Ja’Lynn Polk, 6-2, 185 of Lufkin, Texas - Expected to make first visit on March 9 - Very good

Savion Williams, 6-5,191 of Marshall, Texas - Expected to make second visit on March 9 - Very good

Collin Sullivan, 6-1, 183 of Round Rock, Texas - Has visited Hogs multiple times, plans return trip for March 9 - Very good

Javian Hester, 6-4, 172 of Tulsa Washington - Good friends with other Arkansas targets - Good

Michael Wyman, 6-3, 190 of Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley - Plans an OV to Arkansas this spring - Trending

Darin Turner, 6-4, 215 of Memphis Central - LSU commit plans March 9 visit to Hill - Trending

Caleb Medford, 6-3, 185 of Henderson, Texas - Expected to visit Hogs on March 9 - Trending

E. Jai Mason, 6-1, 190 of Jackson Academy - Recent decommitment from Miss. State, planning to visit Hogs a second time - Trending

Bryce Gowdy, 6-2, 195 of Deerfield Beach, Fla. - Plans to visit Hogs for spring game - Trending

Troy Omeire, 6-3½, 210 of Sugar Land (Texas) Fort Bend Austin - Visited Hogs last summer, Texas A&M appears tough to beat - Neutral

Rico Power, 6-2, 180 of Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military High School - Has stated wishes to visit - Neutral

Jordan Johnson, 6-2, 170 of St. Louis De Smet Jesuit - Visited Feb. 2018, hasn’t visited since - Neutral

J.J. Evans, 6-3, 185 of Montevallo, Ala. - Stated plans to visit Arkansas, Bama and Auburn offers - Neutral

OUT:

Joshua Downs recently committed to North Carolina; Quin Bright released a top 8 that didn’t include Arkansas

Tight ends

Brandon Frazier, 6-6, 240 of McKinney (Texas) North - Has visited the Hill three times - Very good

Allen Horace, 6-5, 225 of Crockett, Texas - Plans first trip to Hill on March 9 - Good

Elijah Yelverton, 6-5, 235 of Dallas Bishop Dunne - Planning to visit Hogs on March 9 - Trending

Donavon Johnson, 6-5, 220 Plano (Texas) John Paul - Visited Arkansas Feb. 2 - Trending

Kole Taylor, 6-6, 225 of Grand Junction, Colo. - Looking to visit Arkansas - Neutral

Offensive line

Chris Morris, 6-4,280 of Memphis Freedom Prep - Expected to make fifth visit to Arkansas on March 9 - Very good

Ty’Kieast Crawford, 6-7, 306 of Carthage, Texas - Baylor commitment, planning third visit to the Hill on March 9 - Very good

Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315 of Memphis White Station - Hopes to visit Hogs on March 9 unless track and field meet prevents - Good

Garret Hayes, 6-5, 270 of Athens, Texas - Major target being recruited hard by Hogs - Good

Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 315 pounds of Memphis University High School - Excellent relaltionship OL coach Dustin Fry - Good

Chad Lindberg, 6-6, 305 of League City (Texas) Clear Creek - Hogs hope to host for a second visit - Good

Gavin Byers, 6-5, 285 of Colleyville (Texas) Colleyville Heritage - Visited the Hill on Feb. 10 - Good

Javion Cohen, 6-5, 265 of Phenix City (Ala.) Central - Plans to visit Hogs on March 9 - Good

Joshua Jones, 6-7, 305 of Phenix City (Ala.) Central - Plans to visit Hogs on March 9 - Good

Brady Ward, 6-7, 305 of St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. - Father played at LSU, visiting Arkansas on Friday - Trending

Xavier Hill, 6-4, 320 of Olive Branch, Miss. - Plans to visit Fayetteville - Neutral

OUT:

Jaylen Garth recently committed to Texas

** Very good - Good shape for a possible commitment

** Good - A contender

** Trending - Appears to be in the hunt

** Neutral - Work to do