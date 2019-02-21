Association tags Griffin as chairman for this year

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will serve as 2019 chairman of the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association, the association has announced.

Griffin, a Little Rock Republican, has served as the state's lieutenant governor since 2015 and was re-elected to his second four-year term in November. He is a former 2nd District congressman, interim U.S. attorney and aide to former President George W. Bush.

"The [association] was instrumental to my campaign from the moment I announced my intention to serve as lieutenant governor, and I am excited about the opportunity to support the next generation of Republican leaders all across the country," Griffin said in a written statement.

"Lieutenant governors serve in a variety of ways in their respective states, and we must continue to ensure that conservative leaders who are committed to defending our freedom and growing jobs and opportunity are elected," said Griffin, who served as the association's vice chairman in 2018.

Republicans hold 25 of the 45 lieutenant governor offices nationwide, comprising 12 of the 20 independently elected positions and 13 of the 25 team-elected/appointed seats, the association said.

