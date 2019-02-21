Cab driver is shot; police arrest 2 men

Fort Smith police said Wednesday that they have arrested two men accused of shooting a cab driver in the face during an apparent robbery Tuesday night.

Keithan Norris, 19, and Norman Massey, 20, were arrested Wednesday and were being held on charges of second-degree battery, said Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department. Norris also faces one count of felony possession of a firearm.

Police said the cab driver is recovering after being shot. The driver was shot near the intersection of Mussett and Newlon roads at about 11 p.m., Mitchell said. Police believe the shooter called the driver to the area.

Police said the victim was shot twice, once in the head and once in the torso, and was receiving treatment at a facility outside Fort Smith for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

