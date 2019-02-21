State Capitol news in brief

Doctor-aided death is focus of measure

A Northwest Arkansas lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday that would allow doctors to prescribe terminally ill patients with lethal doses of medicine so the patients could end their lives.

The bill, which would create an exception for medication to the state's existing ban on physician-assisted suicide, will likely be opposed by religious groups. The American Medical Association also opposes legalizing physician-assisted suicide, calling the practice "fundamentally incompatible with a physician's role as healer."

California, Oregon, Vermont and Washington have passed laws allowing doctors to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. A court ruling in Montana provided immunity for the practice in that state.

The sponsor of the proposed "Compassionate Care End-of-Life Option Act," Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Jerry Cox, president of the faith-based Family Council, vowed to oppose the bill.

"A physician friend of mine described this bill as worse than terrible," Cox said. "You're literally talking about killing people."

Under the text of Douglas' bill, a patient would have to ask a doctor twice, at least two weeks apart, to write a prescription for life-ending drugs before the doctor can fulfill the request. The doctor also would have to file a report with the Department of Health upon writing such a prescription.

House Bill 1536 was assigned to the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor.

-- John Moritz

Bill would curtail inmates' last meals

Legislation was filed Wednesday to limit the last meals of prisoners on the night of their execution to food that is already available within the prison.

The sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, is a familiar name on death-penalty legislation. Her daughter, Andi, was killed in 1999 by a man who is now imprisoned on Death Row at the Varner Unit.

During a series of four executions in 2017 -- the last time the state put anyone to death -- three inmates received last meals of fried chicken and other sides. A fourth prisoner declined a meal in favor of communion.

Prison spokesman Solomon Graves said the Department of Correction is reviewing Petty's bill to determine how it would affect existing protocol. Graves could not say what existing protocol is.

There are 30 men on Arkansas' death row. However, the state lacks the drugs needed under the law to carry out executions by lethal injection.

-- John Moritz

College-media bill clears committee

The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday backed additional protections for college journalists and their faculty advisers.

House Bill 1231 by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, would guarantee rights of expression for student journalists at public colleges and universities in Arkansas, and it would preclude public institutions of higher education from punishing a student media adviser for protecting student journalists.

Lowery told senators that the bill was inspired by an incident at a Springdale high school last year in which school officials censored the school newspaper's coverage of the district's student transfer policies. Administrators at the school also disciplined a faculty adviser over the critical coverage.

High school journalists already have the protections outlined in HB1231 but not college students.

The bill doesn't provide protections for content that is libelous, slanderous or obscene; wrongfully invades privacy; or incites violence.

The bill already passed in the state House of Representatives and will next be considered by the full Senate.

-- Hunter Field

Governor gets bill on card payments

The Senate voted Wednesday to send the governor legislation that would clarify that a municipality may accept a legal payment and any associated costs through a debit card or credit card.

The Senate voted 34-0 to approve Senate Bill 98 by Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro, which included a House-approved amendment.

Under the bill, a municipality may enter into a contract with a credit card or debit card company and pay any fee normally charged by the company for allowing the municipality to accept the card as payment. The bill requires the municipality to assess a transaction fee equal to the amount charged to the municipality by the card company.

-- Michael R. Wickline

HIV testing measure zips through Senate

A bill that would expand the authority of health care providers to test for HIV and other blood-borne and airborne diseases without the patient's consent cleared the Senate on Wednesday.

The state's HIV Shield Law, passed in 1991 and amended in 1999, allows a patient to be tested without consent when a health care worker has "direct skin or mucous membrane contact with the blood or bodily fluids" in a way that could transmit HIV.

Another law passed in 2009 allows for similar testing for any life-threatening airborne or blood-borne disease, including tuberculosis and hepatitis B and C.

House Bill 1365 by Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, would allow for such involuntary testing when law enforcement officers and other emergency workers are the ones at risk of exposure. The Senate's 34-0 vote sent the bill back to the House to consider a Senate-approved amendment.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Legislation passed on awarding flags

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would allow the secretary of state to give U.S. and Arkansas flags flown over the state Capitol to members of the House of Representatives and Senate to give to people in their districts to recognize an individual's accomplishment.

Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said House Bill 1261 by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, was filed because state law didn't allow for such a flag to be given to a distinguished soldier who served in Iraq. The Senate voted 34-0 to send the bill to the governor.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Student-care idea gains panel's favor

School districts would be authorized to give consent for medical care for homeless students under a bill that cleared the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor on Wednesday.

Sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, Senate Bill 340 would allow a school district homeless services liaison to give consent for a student under age 18 who is considered homeless under federal law and not living with a parent or guardian or in state custody.

The bill would amend Arkansas Code 20-9-602, which requires such consent to come from a parent or guardian except under certain circumstances, such as when the child is pregnant or has been emancipated by a court.

Attorney David Ivers of Little Rock said the issue arose last year when a homeless student was referred to Hot Springs-based Quapaw House, which provides substance-abuse treatment.

"Based on our legal advice, [Quapaw House] felt like the law was not clear" on whether a parent or guardian's consent was required, he said.

According to the state Department of Education, Arkansas on Oct. 1 had 11,701 public school students who were considered homeless, all of whom were living with a parent or guardian.

A separate count of homeless people in the state in January 2018 found 240 homeless "unaccompanied youth," meaning they were under age 25 and not with a parent or guardian or caring for their own children. The committee recommended approval of the bill in a voice vote, with no members dissenting. It next goes to the full Senate.

--Andy Davis

