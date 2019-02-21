ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Guitarists Steve Smith (left) and Tim May, performing Feb. 21 at The Joint Theater in the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock

TODAY

Acoustic duo

Acoustic duo mandolinist Steve Smith and guitarist Tim May perform at 7:30 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District, part of the Argenta Acoustic Music Series. Tickets are $30. Call (501) 425-1528, email steve@stevedavison.com or visit argentaacoustic.com.

Little Rock Winds

The Little Rock Winds and conductor Israel Getzov will offer a program titled "An American In ...," 7:30 p.m. today at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. On the "set list": George Gershwin's An American in Paris; two movements from Michael Daugherty's Brooklyn Bridge clarinet concerto with soloist Steven Becraft; Go West!, a medley of Western movie themes, arranged by Ralph Ford; An American Spectacular, a salute to America arranged by Chris Sharp; and Henry Fillmore's Americans We. The performance of Alfred Reed's Allelujah! Laudamus Te, a hymn for winds, percussion and organ, will be in memory of organist Elizabeth Plowman, a longtime supporter and board member. Tickets are $15, $12 for senior citizens, free for students. Call (501) 666-0777 or visit lrwinds.org.

Lungs at UCA

UCA Theatre will stage Lungs by Duncan MacMillan, 7:30 p.m. today-Friday and Feb. 28-March 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday and March 2 in the Bridges Larson Theatre, Snow Fine Arts Center, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The playwright specifies that the show be staged without scenery, props or sound cues. Tickets are $10, free (two tickets) for UCA faculty, staff and students with ID. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit uca.edu/tickets.

FRIDAY

Radio-style Magnolias

L.A. Theatre Works' radio-style production of Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling will be onstage at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

SATURDAY

Film series finale

The Delta Cultural Center closes out its Black History Month film series at 2 p.m. Saturday at its Miller Annex, 223 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. The bill features:

• Strange Fruit, a 20-minute short film written and directed by Warren Booker Jr., inspired by the poem of Abel Meeropol and Billie Holiday's song of the same name, comparing and contrasting hangings and lynchings in the Southern United States between 1865 and 1968 to the recent killings by police officers of unarmed black males.

• Jeremy Brooks, writer-director Kyle Miller's adaptation of the play Ashley & Jeremy, about an ambitious professional seeking to hit it big as a TV news anchor.

Admission is free. Call (870) 338-4350, email richard.spilman@arkansas.gov or visit deltaculturalcenter.com or Facebook.com/DeltaCulturalCenter.

Phantom, Les Mis

Craig Schulman, who portrayed the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Jean Valjean in Les Miserables and the title roles in Jekyll & Hyde, joins the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Kermit Poling for a concert titled "Heroes, Monsters and Madmen," 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District. Numbers from Man of La Mancha and Les Mis represent heroes: monsters emerge from The Phantom of the Opera and Beauty and the Beast; and the madmen derive from Little Shop of Horrors and The Secret Garden. Tickets are $15-$40. Call (870) 863-4547 or visit southarkansassymphony.org.

Big dog show

The South Arkansas Kennel Club Dog Shows & Obedience Trials, Rally & Lure Coursing take place, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, at the Highland Airport Facility (former General Dynamics Building), 204 Ouachita 212 (Veterans Road), Camden. Individual breeds begin showing at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Groups begin at approximately 12:30-1 p.m. The Northwest Arkansas Kennel Club hosts the Lure Coursing Ability Test twice on Saturday and once on Sunday morning. Per AKC rules, no un-entered dogs are allowed. The American Cancer Society is providing home-cooked food. Provide your own lawn chair. Admission is $5, $1 children 6-12 and senior citizens, free for children under 6. Call (870) 818-7588 or visit arkansasdogs.dog.

ETC.

Ballet intensives

Moscow Ballet will hold a Summer Intensive session for ballet students age 8-20, June 30-July 3 at Dancers Corner School of Dance, 7509 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Moscow Ballet soloists Alisa Bolotnikova and Yuriy Kuzo will teach classes in Russian ballet technique, pointe, character/folkloric, partnering, men's technique and repertory and exploration from classic ballets. March 15 is the deadline to register. Cost is $300 for beginners, $400 for intermediate and advanced dancers; a $200 deposit is due on registration. Visit nutcracker.com/your-city/get-tickets/little-rock.

