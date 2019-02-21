Sections
Fast Forward

0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Professional bull rider Chase Outlaw of Hamburg will be part of the lineup for the Bad Boy Lowdown, March 10-11 at Verizon Arena

Next week

Hold on: The Professional Bull Riders will "Unleash the Beast" when the PBR tour comes to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7:45 p.m. March 1 and 6:45 p.m. March 2. Tickets are $12-$108. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Next month

Don't cry: The story of Argentinian icon Eva Peron comes to musical life at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. Evita by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 15-16, 2 p.m. March 16-17 and tickets are $23-$66. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Weekend on 02/21/2019

Print Headline: Fast Forward

Sponsor Content

