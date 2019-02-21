Florida upsets LSU as Waters struggles

BATON ROUGE -- KeVaughn Allen (North Little Rock) highlighted a 21-point performance with a pair of three-pointers late in overtime, and Florida beat No. 13 LSU 82-77 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Hudson and Noah Locke each scored 15 for Florida (15-11, 7-6 SEC), which has won three consecutive on the heels of competitive losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn.

Naz Reid had 16 points and 15 rebounds for LSU (21-5, 11-2), which lost for only the second time in 16 games and saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Skylar Mays scored 18 points for the Tigers, which saw the game begin to slip away when Allen's consecutive threes gave Florida a 76-70 lead with 1:12 to go.

Tremont Waters, who has been LSU's leading scorer this season, struggled in critical moments. With the score tied in the final seconds of regulation, he badly missed a pull-up three. And when a late steal gave LSU a chance to tie the game with less than 20 seconds left in overtime, Waters again missed from three to finish 3-of-12 shooting, including 2 of 8 from three-point range.

Waters finished with 10 points, as did LSU's Kavell Bigby-Williams and Marlon Taylor.

After winning each of their previous four games by five or fewer points, the Tigers were unable to pull out yet another nail-biter and moved to 3-2 in overtime this season.

Florida won for the first time this season against a ranked team after losing its previous six such match-ups.

The Gators arrived in Baton Rouge still holding realistic hopes of securing enough big victories to make the NCAA Tournament. A road victory against one of the hottest teams in the country should help. The Gators again demonstrated their defensive prowess and ability to compete with the SEC's best. During regulation, Florida held LSU to nearly 19 fewer points than its average per game.

NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 71, RUTGERS 60

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Cassius Winston scored 28 points and Xavier Tillman had a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 10 Michigan State beat Rutgers.

The Spartans (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) moved a half-game ahead of No. 7 Michigan and No. 15 Purdue in the Big Ten standings.

Geo Baker scored 17 points and Ron Harper had 11 points for Rutgers (12-14, 5-11).

NO. 11 MARQUETTE 79, BUTLER 69

MILWAUKEE -- Markus Howard scored 28 points and Theo John added 15 points and 11 rebounds as No. 11 Marquette pulled away in the second half to beat Butler.

Marquette (22-4, 11-2 Big East) erased a eight-point deficit early in the second half with a 25-7 run.

Sean McDermott had 27 points and Kamar Baldwin 12 for Butler (15-12, 6-8).

GEORGETOWN 85,

NO. 17 VILLANOVA 73

WASHINGTON -- Jessie Govan had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 21 points and Georgetown beat No. 17 Villanova, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

Georgetown (16-10, 6-7 Big East) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2017, and second-year Coach Patrick Ewing earned his first victory against a Top-25 foe in eight tries.

Phil Booth had 26 points, and Eric Paschall added 16 for Villanova (20-7, 11-3).

SYRACUSE 69,

NO. 18 LOUISVILLE 49

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Elijah Hughes scored 18 points and Oshae Brissett had 16 to lead four players in double figures as Syracuse beat No. 18 Louisville.

Syracuse (18-8, 9-4 ACC) found its mark from behind the arc against Louisville, hitting 11 three-pointers and holding Louisville in check throughout.

Jordan Nwora had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting to lead Louisville (18-9, 9-5).

MISSISSIPPI STATE 68, GEORGIA 67

ATHENS, Ga. -- Quinndary Weatherspoon sank one of three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining, giving him a career-high 31 points and lifting Mississippi State over Georgia.

Mississippi State (19-7, 7-6 SEC) won its third consecutive SEC road game for the first time in 15 years.

Jordan Harris led Georgia (10-16, 1-12) with 13 points. Rayshaun Hammonds had 12 points and 10 rebounds.



Florida guard KeVaughn Allen (North Little Rock) has a word with Coach Mike White during the Gators’ 82-77 overtime victory over the LSU Tigers on Wednesday in Baton Rouge.

