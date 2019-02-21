Flu-season deaths in state rise to 31

Six additional flu deaths have been reported in the state, bringing the total number of people in Arkansas who have died from flu-related illness to 31 this season, according to Department of Health officials.

The information comes from a weekly report by the agency on the spread of influenza across the state through Saturday. One of the 31 influenza-related deaths was a child younger than 5, the department said.

Officials said Arkansas continues to experience "widespread" flu activity. Since Sept. 30, more than 15,200 positive influenza tests have been reported in 71 counties.

The department said it is aware of 11 schools that have closed briefly because of the flu since Saturday, and the average school absenteeism rate was 7 percent.

Flu seasons generally stretch from October to May, with the height of the season beginning in December and running through March, according to the department.

State Desk on 02/21/2019