Former Arkansas church camp director gets 6 years in prison after recording device found in cabin

SEARCY — A former director of a Christian summer camp in Arkansas has been sentenced to six years in prison after he was convicted on video voyeurism and child pornography charges.

Robert Powell was fired in 2018 as director of Camp Wyldewood after a recording device was found inside a cabin. Authorities say the camera contained several video clips with adults and a juvenile "in various stages of undress."

According to The Daily Citizen , a husband and wife and their 10-year-old daughter rented the "nurse's cabin" at the year-round camp in White County. The husband testified Tuesday that he found the camera concealed in a space where an electrical outlet had been.

The White County Sheriff's Office says Powell admitted concealing the camera to target the woman.

Powell apologized during sentencing Tuesday.