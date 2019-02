Golf glance

PGA-WGC

EVENT Mexico Championship

SITE Mexico City

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Club de Golf Chapultepec (Par 71, 7,345 yards)

PURSE $10.25 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.7 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Phil Mickelson

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, noon-5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; NBC, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

PGA TOUR

EVENT Puerto Rico Open

SITE Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Coco Beach Golf & CC (Par 72, 7,506 yards)

PURSE $3 million

WINNER'S SHARE $540,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION D.A. Points

ARKANSANS ENTERED Ken Duke, David Lingmerth. NOTE Ethan Tracy is an alternate.

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Saturday, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Honda LPGA Thailand

SITE Chonburi, Thailand

SCHEDULE Today-Saturday

COURSE Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course (Par 72, 6,576 yards)

PURSE $1.6 million

WINNER'S SHARE $240,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Jessica Korda

ARKANSANS ENTERED Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; Saturday, 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

