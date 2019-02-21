Governor gets bill on card payments

The Senate voted Wednesday to send the governor legislation that would clarify that a municipality may accept a legal payment and any associated costs through a debit card or credit card.

The Senate voted 34-0 to approve Senate Bill 98 by Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro, which included a House-approved amendment.

Under the bill, a municipality may enter into a contract with a credit card or debit card company and pay any fee normally charged by the company for allowing the municipality to accept the card as payment. The bill requires the municipality to assess a transaction fee equal to the amount charged to the municipality by the card company.

-- Michael R. Wickline

