Large part of Arkansas under enhanced risk for severe storms on Saturday, forecasters say

More rainfall is expected in Arkansas before storms on Saturday that have the potential to turn severe, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The agency predicts heavy rainfall Thursday evening through Saturday, raising flooding concerns due to already elevated rivers from recent rains.

Then on Saturday, much of the state, including Little Rock, will be under an “enhanced risk” of potentially dangerous weather.

Forecasters warn that a broad area covering central, eastern and southeastern Arkansas could see damaging winds, with the possibility tornadoes forming within storm clusters.

The weather service said its greatest concern is high winds. The agency's confidence in tornadoes and large hail listed as “low” in a Thursday morning briefing.

Officials said they don’t anticipate strong storms will last long, and they could be out of Arkansas by Saturday evening.

The weather service said Little Rock could see up to 2 inches of rainfall by Sunday, while parts of southeastern Arkansas could get up to 4 inches.