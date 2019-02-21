DEAR HELOISE: I'm pleased to see manufacturers produce hooded sweatshirts without drawstrings. A drawstring can be extremely dangerous; it poses a strangulation risk.

-- Janet M. in Illinois

DEAR READER: How right you are! Parents, many children's garments today are made without a drawstring, either for the hood, the waist or around the bottom of the garment. The drawstring can catch on the slide at the playground; it can get caught in the door of a vehicle; it can get yanked on -- too many scary scenarios.

If there's drawstringed attire that your child still wears, remove the drawstring, for safety's sake.

P.S. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (cpsc.gov) has recommended recalls for many garments with drawstrings.

DEAR HELOISE: My writing students get "its" and "it's" confused. Here's a primer:

"Its" shows possession: "The dog can chase its tail." "It's" is a contraction for "it is": "It's amusing to watch the dog chase its tail."

-- Mae G. in Virginia

DEAR HELOISE: Did you know that no tool is needed to collect dryer lint? My mother told me that "lint attracts lint," and all I have to do is run my finger lightly over the lint screen and all the lint comes off easily. It isn't dirty.

We live in the country and must burn our trash, and I keep the lint in a box in the laundry room until we light up the burn barrel.

-- Lisa in Tennessee

DEAR READERS: You might want to consider using a method other than plastic wrap to preserve your food. Clear plastic wrap can contain chemicals, is not recyclable, and because it does not decompose well in the landfill, it can end up in the oceans.

Use washable, airtight containers instead.

DEAR HELOISE: I've decided not to let people get to me this year. After all, I can't control anyone but myself.

If people want to lie, cheat and steal, I don't know how I can help them. The only thing I can do is be deliberate about my choices. It's actually liberating.

-- Bonnie in Rochester, N.Y.

