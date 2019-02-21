High school basketball roundups

BOYS

MILLS 53, BROOKLAND 46

Overcoming a 27-22 halftime deficit, the Comets (24-4) rode a 21-point, 9-rebound effort from senior Kevin Cross for a victory over the Bearcats (16-9) in the Class 4A East Regional at Highland High School.

Senior Orion Virden added 17 points, and senior Branton McCrary put in 9 points, 5 assists and 4 steals for Mills.

Sophomore Keean Strode paced Brookland with 17 points. Junior Drew Thompson scored 11, Braden Smith 10, and senior Braxton Haff scored 8 points and handed out 6 assists.

VALLEY SPRINGS 61,

WEST FORK 43

Senior Ethan Flud scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Valley Springs (32-3) to a victory over West Fork (16-13) in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament in Mountain View.

Junior Isaac Ragland added 20 points and 9 rebounds, while Trell Trammell chipped in 9 points for Valley Springs, which led 20-18 at halftime but extended it to a 43-33 advantage after three quarters. Senior Mason Ramey led West Fork with 15 points, while senior Brenon Burks added 13 and senior Justin Bivens had 10.

RIVERCREST 69, RIVERVIEW 52

Senior Demilon Brown turned in a 22-point effort as the Colts (20-11) defeated the Raiders (15-13) in the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament in Trumann.

Junior Shamar Jones added 13 for Rivercrest.

Riverview picked up 16 points from junior Quinton Brown and 14 from Cahill Overstreet.

HILLCREST 67, VIOLA 53

Sophomore Caleb James put in 19 points as the Screamin Eagles (26-8) downed the Longhorns (20-17) in the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament in Calico Rock.

Sophomore Gage Harris led Viola with 21 points.

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 67, OZARK 32

Senior Alexia Roach and sophomore Tori Kersey each scored 14 points as the Lady Cardinals (24-6) brushed off the Lady Hillbillies (14-16) in the Class 4A North Regional in Morrilton.

Ozark was within 27-23 early in the third quarter, but Farmington scored 22 of the next 27 points for a 49-28 advantage.

Senior Madisyn Pense added 11 points for Farmington. Senior Savannah Scheffer led Ozark with nine points.

HIGHLAND 57, STUTTGART 41

Freshman guard Briley Pena hit 18 of 20 free-throw attempts as the Lady Rebels (19-11) stunned 4A-5 Conference champion Stuttgart (24-4) in the opening round of the Class 4A East Regional at Highland High School.

Pena finished with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Junior Abby Dietsche provided Highland with 11 points, 8 blocked shots, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Junior Cheyenne Yates scored 12 points for Highland, which outscored Stuttgart 20-6 in the fourth quarter.

For Stuttgart, sophomore Ketiyah Harrison put in 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while senior Aniyah Hobbs scored 11 points.

BROOKLAND 66, LONOKE 43

Senior Kalifa Ford led the Lady Bearcats (20-6) with 21 points in a victory over the Lady Rabbits (14-12) in Class 4A East Regional at Highland High School.

Senior Mallorie Lovrien added 10 points and senior Emily Pate eight for Brookland. Senior Hannah Moseley paced Lonoke with 14 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Kaleigh Thompson scored 13 points.

CHARLESTON 55, CLINTON 37

Junior Payton Rucker led the Lady Tigers (26-1) with 19 points in a victory over the Lady Yellowjackets (11-18) in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament in Mountain View.

Junior Alexis Grandison added 14 points and senior Allie Green 12.

HARDING ACADEMY 65,

CORNING 33

Junior guard Caroline Citty scored 20 points as the Lady Wildcats (24-6) routed the Lady Bobcats (17-13) in the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament in Trumann.

Senior Alden Graves scored all 18 of her points on six three-pointers to help the Lady Wildcats extend their winning streak to seven games.

Junior Emma Russom led Corning with 14 points.

MAMMOTH SPRING 43,

CALICO ROCK 31

Behind 14 points from junior Terra Godwin, the Lady Bears cruised by the Lady Pirates in the Class 1A Region 2 tournament in Calico Rock.

Junior Lauren Mitchell added 12 points and senior Stephine Henry 11 for Mammoth Spring (15-15).

Calico Rock (9-24) was led by junior Emma Mitchell's eight points.

NORFORK 61, ARMOREL 23

Senior Whitley Layne poured in 27 points as the Lady Panthers (31-4) trounced the Lady Tigers in the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament in Calico Rock.

Senior Ayrielle Appleton led Armorel (2-24) with 12 points.

