Hogs give up record total of 3's

AUBURN, Ala. -- It was sweet 17 for Auburn from beyond the arc Wednesday night against the University of Arkansas basketball team.

The Tigers hit 17 of 33 three-pointers in pounding the Razorbacks 79-56 at Auburn Arena.

It was the most three-point baskets in an SEC game this season. According to Hogstats.com, it also matched the most three-pointers allowed by Arkansas against an SEC opponent.

Florida also hit 17 three-pointers in the Razorbacks' 89-84 victory over the Gators on Jan. 14, 1998, in Walton Arena.

Auburn had the previous high for three-pointers in an SEC game this season with 16 twice -- in a 92-58 victory over Missouri and an 83-79 loss at LSU.

Auburn hit a season-high 18 of 38 three-pointers in its 101-58 victory over South Alabama to open the season.

Tough place

Auburn Arena used to be the friendly confines for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks won their first five games in Auburn Arena when it opened for the 2010-11 season.

That winning streak included a victory in John Pelphrey's final season as Arkansas' coach in Auburn Arena's debut season, and four victories under Mike Anderson when he replaced Pelphrey.

But Auburn Arena no longer is a venue where the Razorbacks can count on a victory thanks to Coach Bruce Pearl resurrecting the program.

When the Tigers beat Arkansas on Wednesday night, it marked their first back-to-back victories at home over the Razorbacks since the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons when Auburn played at Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum.

Auburn beat Arkansas 88-77 at home last season for the Tigers' first victory over the Razorbacks in Auburn Arena. Arkansas is now 12-14 all-time at Auburn since joining the SEC for the 1991-92 season.

Nice job, Wes

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl credited assistant coach Wes Flanigan -- a Little Rock native who was head coach of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock the previous two seasons -- with putting together a good scouting report on the Razorbacks.

Flanigan, 44, is back in the SEC after Pearl added Flanigan to his coaching staff.

Flanigan was Auburn's starting point guard from 1993-97 and ranks 22nd on the Tigers' all-time scoring list with 1,228 points and second in assists with 573.

His first SEC coaching stop was at Mississippi State as an assistant coach from 2012-15.

Flanigan is the second former UALR head coach to face Arkansas this season. Chris Beard, whom Flanigan replaced as the Trojans' coach, is in his third season as Texas Tech's coach. The Red Raiders beat the Razorbacks 67-64 on Jan. 26 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Just 20

The Razorbacks suffered their lowest-scoring half of the season when Auburn was ahead 45-20 at halftime.

Arkansas' previous low for a half came in a 57-51 loss to Florida when the Gators were ahead 33-22 at halftime.

T on Gabe

Arkansas sophomore forward Gabe Osabuohien made a nice play when he stole the ball and dunked with 1:23 left in the first half.

The problem was that after the dunk, Osabuohien hung on the rim, even though there were no other players around him. He was called for a technical foul, which resulted in one free-throw attempt for Jared Harper, who hit it to push Auburn's lead to 43-20.

The Tigers then scored on their ensuing possession when Chuma Okeke hit a layup to make it 45-20 with 1:08 left in the half.

Make it 1,003

Freshman guard Isaiah Joe hit a three-pointer with 4:01 left in the first half to extend Arkansas' streak with at least one basket from beyond the arc to 1,003 games.

Joe's three-pointer cut Auburn's lead to 39-14.

The last time Arkansas didn't hit a three-pointer was Jan. 7, 1989, at Texas, but the Razorbacks won 99-92. The Razorbacks attempted two three-pointers with Lee Mayberry and Cannon Whitby each missing.

Taliaferro scouting

Oronde Taliaferro, a former Arkansas assistant coach for Stan Heath, was among several NBA scouts at the game. Taliaferro is in his seventh year as a scout for the Detroit Pistons, but he lives in Los Angeles.

Going Gray

Arkansas wore anthracite -- a dark, grayish color -- at Auburn instead of its traditional red road uniforms.

The Razorbacks have worn anthracite several times in recent seasons. Wednesday night marked Arkansas' first game in anthracite this season, and first since a 77-67 loss at Missouri last season.

Sports on 02/21/2019