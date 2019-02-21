Happy birthday. You go merrily into this solar transit and with plenty of company in the first 10 weeks. Then comes an incubation period in which rapid connections happen, the likes of which will spring your vision to life in June and July.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Assess key players in your scene. Where do they lie between the two poles of character and intellect? Character without intellect is lovable, agreeable and boring. Intellect without character is exciting and dangerous.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are smiles that make the day brighter, people who lift and move you along a happier path. When you can't be in their presence, it really helps to be under a beautiful sky. If not, a big gesture in the name of cheer is priority one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Don't talk about what everyone knows, and don't show all your cards. What about holding things in suspense for a while? The tension will make life interesting. It's a champion move.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): "Location, location, location," was once the clarion call of those seeking business success, opportunity and glamour. These days, it's not about where you are so much as who you're connected to.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your feelings are strengths, not weaknesses. Keep learning how to use them to your best advantage and know that whatever you feel, it's right for you and for the moment. Also, know that you're not the only one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): As you broaden your horizons and become an even more well-rounded person, it gets easier to create rapport with many different types. But it gets harder to find people who can keep up with you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The popular people aren't always that likable, and the likable people aren't always that popular. The one to go for is likability because you'll be happier and more respected when you value the group above your own glory.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Though it's very important to you to do certain actions in a particular order, what others see is the result, not the process. Use your best judgment to assess how much behind-the-scenes information you should share.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on what you need, not what you want. Wants are more fun, but that's beside the point. Look thoughtfully into the status quo. What are you taking for granted? Check supply levels.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Compatibility within a group of very similar members may be more easily achieved, though it's the more diverse groups with less internal compatibility that often come up with a better product.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you declare your goals and resolutions, you leave yourself open for criticism, competition and worse. But if you don't, you miss out on the opportunity for possible encouragement and support.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In this age of oversharing, cautious silence is a power move. It's easy enough; all you have to do is seal the lips. And yet hardly anyone will think of it.

