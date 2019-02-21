Skeletal remains found near I-40 in central Arkansas; police investigate whether they are those of man missing since 2015

Police in Conway said officers found human remains off a road on the city's north side. Photo by Conway Police Department.

Authorities in Central Arkansas said they are investigating whether human remains found off a Conway road are those of a man who went missing more than three years ago.

A man discovered what appeared to be a human skull just before dark on Monday on the city’s north side, the Conway Police Department said.

Officers searched an area off of Stone Road, just north of Interstate 40, the following day and found more skeletal remains, officials said.

Conway police said in a statement that they believe the remains belong to a man who hasn’t been heard from since 2015. The statement didn't identify the man.

Authorities posted photos of investigators searching a wooded and grassy area blocked off by police tape.

The state Crime Lab is reviewing the remains in order to identify the person.

Police said they don’t suspect foul play in the person’s death.