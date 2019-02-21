• Patrick Beadle, 46, an Oregon musician who legally bought 3 pounds of medical marijuana in his home state to treat chronic knee pain and was stopped for a traffic violation while driving in Mississippi, pleaded guilty to drug possession in the Southern state and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

• Steve Knecht, a high school principal in Kenosha, Wis., said after receiving complaints from parents that he will end cheerleading gag awards given annually at a team banquet to girls with the largest breasts or buttocks -- dubbed "Big Boobie" and "Big Booty."

• Le Tuan Duong, a hairdresser in Hanoi, is offering free hairdos to men who want to dye their hair black like that of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or orange-blond like that of U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the leaders' meeting in Vietnam.

• Paul Garcia, 39, of Barnhart, Mo., was charged with felony animal abuse after police say they found his fingerprints on electrical tape that he used to wrap around a small dog that he threw in a ditch because he thought police had outfitted the animal to spy on him.

• Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, said he was happy to be a "citizen patrol" when he told his police detail to pull over a driver he saw texting in Manhattan, saying the woman needed an "on-the-spot education" about the danger of texting and driving.

• Steven Hart faces larceny and other charges after being accused of stealing a Pepsi delivery truck, leaving a trail of sodas, as he drove to an airport to find his girlfriend, with whom he'd argued, police said.

• Cheyanne Harris, 22, of Alta Vista, Iowa, convicted of first-degree murder and child endangerment after her 4-month-old son's lifeless body was found malnourished and dehydrated in a baby swing, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

• Blake Miguez, a Louisiana lawmaker who shoots in pistol competitions, can continue receiving free guns, ammunition and sponsorships from the firearms industry as long as the donor doesn't have a financial relationship with the Legislature or try to influence legislation, a state ethics panel ruled.

• Tyler Moles of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Springfield, Mo., hopes publicity over a cellophane-wrapped brick of marijuana, "the most expensive thing ever put in the bin," will help remind people of the need to donate clothes and shoes to the needy.

