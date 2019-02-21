Sections
Today at 3:19 a.m. | Updated February 21, 2019 at 3:19 a.m.

Patrick Beadle, 46, an Oregon musician who legally bought 3 pounds of medical marijuana in his home state to treat chronic knee pain and was stopped for a traffic violation while driving in Mississippi, pleaded guilty to drug possession in the Southern state and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Steve Knecht, a high school principal in Kenosha, Wis., said after receiving complaints from parents that he will end cheerleading gag awards given annually at a team banquet to girls with the largest breasts or buttocks -- dubbed "Big Boobie" and "Big Booty."

Le Tuan Duong, a hairdresser in Hanoi, is offering free hairdos to men who want to dye their hair black like that of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or orange-blond like that of U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the leaders' meeting in Vietnam.

Paul Garcia, 39, of Barnhart, Mo., was charged with felony animal abuse after police say they found his fingerprints on electrical tape that he used to wrap around a small dog that he threw in a ditch because he thought police had outfitted the animal to spy on him.

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, said he was happy to be a "citizen patrol" when he told his police detail to pull over a driver he saw texting in Manhattan, saying the woman needed an "on-the-spot education" about the danger of texting and driving.

Steven Hart faces larceny and other charges after being accused of stealing a Pepsi delivery truck, leaving a trail of sodas, as he drove to an airport to find his girlfriend, with whom he'd argued, police said.

Cheyanne Harris, 22, of Alta Vista, Iowa, convicted of first-degree murder and child endangerment after her 4-month-old son's lifeless body was found malnourished and dehydrated in a baby swing, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Blake Miguez, a Louisiana lawmaker who shoots in pistol competitions, can continue receiving free guns, ammunition and sponsorships from the firearms industry as long as the donor doesn't have a financial relationship with the Legislature or try to influence legislation, a state ethics panel ruled.

Tyler Moles of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Springfield, Mo., hopes publicity over a cellophane-wrapped brick of marijuana, "the most expensive thing ever put in the bin," will help remind people of the need to donate clothes and shoes to the needy.

A Section on 02/21/2019

Print Headline: In the news

