Legislation passed on awarding flags

The Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that would allow the secretary of state to give U.S. and Arkansas flags flown over the state Capitol to members of the House of Representatives and Senate to give to people in their districts to recognize an individual's accomplishment.

Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said House Bill 1261 by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, was filed because state law didn't allow for such a flag to be given to a distinguished soldier who served in Iraq. The Senate voted 34-0 to send the bill to the governor.

-- Michael R. Wickline

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]