LR mayor employs temporary assistant

Brett Kincaid has been hired as a temporary executive assistant to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Kincaid, 42, was hired Jan. 28 and is paid $25 an hour. His position has no end date.

He works for the city part time or full time as needed, according to the Human Resources Department.

Kincaid is a consultant with a background in campaign and event management, according to his LinkedIn page. He was the executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the National Audubon Society until July 2018 and served as a traveling aide for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. He was also outreach director for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families from 2010 to 2014.

He holds a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The mayor's office has made one permanent personnel hire so far -- attorney Kendra Pruitt was named Scott's senior adviser in January. Scott has said he also plans to hire an executive assistant and chief of staff.

Former Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola also had two assistants and a chief of staff, though Scott has changed their titles: from assistant to senior adviser and from administrative assistant to executive assistant.

The city has also hired Phyllis Dickerson, who served as Stodola's chief of staff, in a temporary role to assist with Scott's transition into office. Her hourly rate is $43.75, and her position is set to last 90 days. She was hired on Jan. 1, according to city records.

Other advisers assisting with the transition -- Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, Harriett Phillips and Bryan Day -- are doing so in a volunteer capacity.

