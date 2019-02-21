MUSIC SCENE: Montgomery at White Water; Flemons at SoMa

Bonnie Montgomery performs at 9 p.m. today at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe with opening act Arkansas Bo performs at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10.

Carson McHone, with opening acts Dylan Earl and Willi Carlisle, perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Dom Flemons performs at 8 p.m. today at South on Main in Little Rock. Remaining tickets are general admission, at $28.75.

Flemons, who founded the Carolina Chocolate Drops in 2005, is a Phoenix native who now lives in Washington. A music scholar, historian, record collector and multi-instrumentalist, he plays banjo, fife, guitar, harmonica, percussion quills and rhythm bones. He has played with British guitar legend Martin Simpson, Taj Mahal, Old Crow Medicine Show and Guy Davis. He left the Carolina Chocolate Drops for a solo career in 2014.

In 2018, he released a solo album, Dom Flemons Presents Black Cowboys, which was a recent Grammy nominee. He also has released Ever Popular Favourites with Simpson.

Silver Anchors and Ghost Bones perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

Route 358 and Ten Penny Gypsy perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com

...

Whiskey Myers, with opening act Bones Owens, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Both nights are sold out.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

Ryan Viser, with opening acts Pineapplebeats and Notorious Conduct, perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Tinsley Ellis performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20.

Ellis, who first signed with blues label Alligator Records 30 years ago, is back on the label with a new blues/rock album, Winning Hand, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues chart. The album contains original Ellis compositions with one exception: "Dixie Lullaby," a tribute to his favorite songwriter, Leon Russell, and his favorite guitarist, Freddie King.

An Atlanta native, Ellis' 1994 debut album, Storm Warning, featured the national recording debut of fellow guitarist Derek Trucks.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Dirtfoot marks the celebration of the third anniversary of the Four Quarter Bar at 10 p.m. Friday in North Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Combsy will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

Chuck & Glen perform at 5:30 p.m. today at Cajun's Wharf in Little Rock.

Andy Tanis will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Rock Candy will perform at 9 p.m. Friday.

Josh Stewart performs at 5:30 p.m. Saturday followed by Electric 5 at 9.

Admission is $5 after 8 p.m.

Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 375-5351 , cajunswharf.com

...

The Gold Show Drag Show is onstage at 9 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

King Country and Young Valley perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5.

Foul Play Cabaret Burlesque will be onstage at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 the day of the show.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com

...

Davison performs at 8 p.m. today at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is free. Amy Allen performs at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3007 , eldomad.com.

Weekend on 02/21/2019