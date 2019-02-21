• Buzz Aldrin's son is trying to stop his father from transferring assets from a trust in the latest dispute between the Apollo 11 moonwalker and two of his children over whether he is capable of managing his affairs. Andrew Aldrin's lawyer sent a letter last month to an associate in Morgan Stanley's private wealth-management division with instructions not to transfer any assets from two financial accounts in the trust, which names the younger Aldrin as trustee. Buzz Aldrin, 89, has tried to terminate the trust and wants the assets distributed to him. The letter from Andrew Aldrin's lawyer warns Morgan Stanley that the son, acting as trustee, will seek damages if his instructions aren't followed. Last week, Morgan Stanley asked a Florida court to decide whether Morgan Stanley should follow the instructions of Buzz Aldrin or his son. It doesn't list the accounts' value. "Morgan Stanley cannot pay out or distribute the proceeds of the accounts without incurring conflicting claims to such proceeds by the parties in the instant action, including but not limited to Buzz Aldrin and Andrew Aldrin," the financial firm said in a court filing. The filing is in connection with a lawsuit Buzz Aldrin filed against Andrew Aldrin, daughter Janice Aldrin and a business manager in June. The suit accuses them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account, and slandering him by saying he has dementia. Buzz Aldrin sued after the two children filed a petition claiming their father was suffering from memory loss, delusions, paranoia and confusion.

• Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards with six nominations each while Grammy album of the year winner Kacey Musgraves has five nominations. Reba McEntire, who is hosting the show for a record 16th time, announced the nominees in top categories on CBS This Morning on Wednesday. The top category, entertainer of the year, has an all-male list of contenders for the second straight year. The nominees are Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban. McEntire noted the lack of women in the category during the announcement, saying, "It doesn't make me very happy because we've got some very talented women who are working their butts off." Musgraves is the sole female artist in the album of the year category, along with Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Eric Church and Dierks Bentley. The show will air April 7 on CBS.

Reba McEntire

A Section on 02/21/2019