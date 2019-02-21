Sections
Arkansas high school coach accused of letting student use stun gun on teammate during practice, police say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 3:54 p.m. 5comments
story.lead_photo.caption Chris Mileham - Photo by Prairie Grove Public Schools

A high school baseball coach in Northwest Arkansas is accused of allowing a student to shock a teammate with a stun gun and letting players smoke during team practices, authorities said.

The Prairie Grove Police Department confirmed it cited Chris Mileham on Thursday for child endangerment after he allegedly let a student use a stun gun on a fellow player during baseball practice.

Police Capt. Jeff O’Brien said a student joked that he would “rather be Tased” than perform running drills at a recent practice. He said the citation alleges that Mileham allowed a student to grab a stun gun from a car and do so.

Police said the accusations came from an anonymous tipster who also told them that Mileham allowed players to smoke and vape during practices.

Superintendent Reba Holmes told the Democrat-Gazette she received a resignation letter from the coach Thursday afternoon but declined to comment further.

Police said they reviewed a video that captured the student using the stun gun.

Mileham faces a misdemeanor child endangerment charge, which carries a maximum $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

According to Mileham’s biography on the school’s website, he has been coaching baseball at various schools since 2002.

He became Prairie Grove’s head coach in 2017.

Mileham didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

  • Foghorn
    February 21, 2019 at 4:20 p.m.

    This should be a felony and he should be immediately dismissed. What if the tased kid had a heart attack and died. How is it anyone is allowed to have a weapon on campus as well? Morons. Dangerous morons.

  • OldGuard
    February 21, 2019 at 4:38 p.m.

    It’s sure, I say it’s sure quiet around here, you could hear a caterpillar sneakin’ across a moss bed in tennis shoes....
  • Wingers
    February 21, 2019 at 4:50 p.m.

    Stupid is as stupid does. Unfortunately there are a lot of coaches that would do the same. Some common sense and protocol training would help.
  • NunyaB
    February 21, 2019 at 4:56 p.m.

    So did he still have to run drills ?
  • SouthCounty
    February 21, 2019 at 5 p.m.

    Does he know what the word judgement is ? To think this idiot has been around kids, lots of unanswered questions here, stun gun in school...smoking and vaping at practice,you cant make this up....
