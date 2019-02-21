Rick Lee Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Sure Thing Sheila in the fifth

BEST BET Carrizo in the eighth

LONG SHOT Daddy's Gone in the second

MONDAY'S RESULTS 3-10 (30 percent)

MEET 43-126 (31.6 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $46,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

***DETERMINANT has had less than ideal trips in consecutive third-place finishes while earning the field's fastest recent Beyer figures, and he is taking a drop in class. HELLO HOLIDAY crossed the wire only one position behind the top selection, and he is a strong finisher switching to the leading rider. RUN TAPPY finished fast in a clear second-place finish against conditioned-claiming rivals, and he may be returning to the excellent form he displayed last winter.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Determinant Elliott Holthus 2-1

1 Hello Holiday Santana Lauer 4-1

3 Run Tappy Hill Catalano 6-1

7 Sabrena's Bling Cabrera Jackson 12-1

5 Yankton Cohen Diodoro 5-1

2 Untraceable Morales Van Berg 9-2

4 Commandeering Valdivia Williamson 8-1

8 Call West Mojica Contreras 15-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up who have never won three races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $10,000

**DADDY'S GONE has been consistently competitive in four previous races at Oaklawn. He is taking a drop in class after a poor trip and adding blinkers, which is a high-percentage change for this stable. JOAN'S DELIGHT has recorded both of his career victories at Oaklawn Park, and he was claimed at Remington by winning connections who have him spotted to contend. DETROIT COWBOY finished second in both starts at Remington. He is talented enough to defeat this field, but he always seems to prefer minor awards.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Daddy's Gone Valdivia Forster 5-1

5 Joan's Delight Cohen Broberg 3-1

7 Detroit Cowboy Eramia Martin 4-1

8 Cowboy Cactus Jack Cabrera Loy 8-1

2 Burtnjoe Loveberry Witt 9-2

4 Picking Roses Morales Shumake 12-1

6 Shoe Money Hill Fires 10-1

3 Haus Canchari Martin 10-1

10 Got Mojo Lara Morse 12-1

1 Celta Vigo Fuentes Hale 20-1

3 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $30,000

**AWESOME DAY has not raced in 11 months, but she raced competitively at a higher level in three races at Oaklawn. She returns in the barn of high-percentage trainer Al Stall Jr. FIVE STAR FACTOR led into deep stretch in an entry-level allowance race at Delta. She was stake-placed in 2017 at Oaklawn and picks up leading rider Ricardo Santana. AMERICAN GLORY is the speed drawn on the rail, and she is dropping into a conditioned-claimer for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Awesome Day Valdivia Stall 3-1

5 Five Star Factor Santana Moquett 5-2

1 American Glory FDe La Cruz Compton 7-2

7 Juliet's Music WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

2 Desha Court Prather 8-1

3 Unprovoked Canchari Anderson 8-1

8 Linda Listen Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

4 Backseat Promises Quinonez Gladd 10-1

4 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

**BABADOOK showed speed before finishing sixth in an encouraging career debut, and he is dropping into a softer maiden-claiming race and deserves a tepid nod. MR. COUGAR had to overcome trouble at the break in a late-running third-place debut, and he also benefits from the racing experience. CALL ME DERBY was forwardly placed in a deceptive sixth-place debut, and trainer Randy Morse is switching from an apprentice to a leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Babadook Loveberry Hornsby 7-2

10 Mr. Cougar Birzer Chleborad 9-2

6 Call Me Derby Vazquez Morse 9-2

11 On Radar Santana Moquett 4-1

5 Ri Ri French Fry Harr Cates 12-1

1 Arkansas Red Fuentes Morse 10-1

2 Gone Dancing Court Fires 8-1

4 Spot Me Wethey Young 15-1

9 Scoot Dude Felix Martin 15-1

3 All for Truth WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

7 Blanco Bronco Morales Gonzalez 20-1

5 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

****SURE THING SHEILA has been a sure thing in a current five-race winning streak. The consistent finisher is wheeled back at the same class level and drew an advantageous post. COLOR ME PRETTY may have moved to the lead a bit too early when caught by the top selection inside the final yards Jan. 27, and she is likely to get the jump on her once again. LADY CLEOPATRA defeated optional-claimers at Fair Grounds in wire-to-wire fashion, and she is a repeat candidate if able to beat REDEAL to the lead.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Sure Thing Sheila Cohen Broberg 7-5

5 Color Me Pretty Vazquez Leonard 2-1

3 Lady Cleopatra Bridgmohan Amoss 8-1

8 Axial Load Richard Goodsell 20-1

9 Boathouse View Quinonez Frazee 20-1

2 Redeal Mojica McKnight 6-1

4 Racey Reecey Borel Von Hemel 12-1

7 Babaknowsevrything McMahon Diodoro 15-1

6 Loran Holiday Hill Hiles 20-1

6 Purse $22,500, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**GRANDGRAN has shown route speed in fourth-place finishes at Oaklawn and Fair Grounds, and he should benefit by a drop to the bottom of the local maiden-claiming ranks. ASSAY brings competitive Beyer figures north from Fair Grounds. He is bred to love a wet track and contends on a fast or wet surface. LIFESBEENGOODSOFAR is back at his best distance after making a belated rally in a sprint tune-up.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Grandgran Court Smith 5-1

7 Assay Cabrera Hartman 5-1

3 Lifesbeengoodsofar Vazquez Villafranco 7-2

8 My Macho Man Lara Morse 8-1

1a Everado Canchari Zito 9-2

2 Rickhouse Johnson Hartlage 10-1

4 Wicked Gem Fuentes Gorder 10-1

5 Reverend Don Birzer Hornsby 12-1

1 Bet It All to Win Eramia Zito 9-2

11 Golden Challenge WDe La Cruz Quartarolo 10-1

6 Dawson's Pride Esquilin Nicks 15-1

9 Naprome Loveberry Lauer 20-1

7 Purse $22,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $12,500.

**PEACHY was beaten only a nose at this condition just two races back at Santa Anita, and the beaten post-time favorite possesses a good late run and is value on the morning line. MRS HOWELL broke her maiden sprinting for $30,000 at Keeneland, but the class dropper was badly overmatched in two subsequent races. POINT STREAK broke her maiden by 5-widening lengths when making her local debut, and she is spotted to contend in a bottom-level non-winners-of-two.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Peachy Riquelme Garcia 8-1

12 Mrs Howell Santana Gorder 5-2

4 Point Streak Cabrera Hartman 8-1

13 Sunset Cruise Vazquez Villafranco 7-2

5 Saucy At Midnight Cohen Robertson 8-1

1 Molly's Game Thompson Barkley 15-1

7 Soaring Lil Sass WDe La Cruz McBride 20-1

8 Keene's Desire FDe La Cruz Milligan 5-1

6 Big Kitty Kitty Birzer Smith 12-1

2 C C's Baby Girl Meche Fires 20-1

3 Pleasure and Glory Loveberry Petalino 6-1

9 Key Red Wethey Dixon 20-1

11 Bellwood Forever Richard Riecken 20-1

8 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

***CARRIZO followed a dominating career debut victory with a tough-luck defeat at Churchill. She has worked smartly at Oaklawn and is strictly the one to beat. LUNAR ORBIT finished third behind an even-money winner at Fair Grounds, despite being taken-up entering the stretch. She figures to work out an improved trip under a leading rider. PERUVIAN APPEAL is a stake-placed sprinter at Tampa, and she produces a consistent late run for a high-percentage trainer-rider team.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Carrizo Santana Asmussen 6-5

6 Lunar Orbit Cohen Stewart 4-1

2 Peruvian Appeal FDe La Cruz Cox 5-1

1 Mucha Mezquina Elliott Williamson 6-1

3 Agi's Cait Valdivia Campbell 12-1

5 Miss Perfecta Cabrera Morse 12-1

4 Midnight Karma Vazquez Asmussen 15-1

8 Sheza Handfull Lara Morse 15-1

9 Istan Council Harr Jones 20-1

9 Purse $84,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

****NEW COLOSSUS set a rapid pace and drew off to a 10-length maiden victory. He recorded a strong subsequent breeze and appears a repeat candidate. GRAY SKY has had a pair of nice works after a second-place finish Jan. 27. He drew a favorable post and is a must-use in multi-horse wagers. SHINING KNIGHT was beaten a neck at a similar condition at Fair Grounds, and the Brad Cox trainee picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 New Colossus Borel Jones 7-5

1 Gray Sky Court Lukas 6-1

7 Shining Knight Santana Cox 3-1

9 Golden Bullet Vazquez McKnight 8-1

2 Single Gem Cohen Diodoro 12-1

8 Mo's Mojo Elliott Morse 8-1

4 Coach Adams FDe La Cruz Compton 15-1

10 Coleman Rocky Cabrera Garcia 20-1

6 I've Got Heart Birzer Anderson 20-1

3 Dry Levee WDe La Cruz Martin 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race starts the daily double, and my top two selections appear tough to beat in the first. Since I’m using the two favorites, I’ll single DAD-DY’S GONE in the second race. The sixth race starts a 50-cent Pick-4, and the race is contentious so spreading out and hoping for an upset is a good strategy. The seventh brings a full field with plenty of contention, and several runners will be needed to cover the race. The eighth race may have a single in CARRIZO, but LUNAR ORBIT is a threat. The ninth also has a solid favorite in NEW COLOSSUS, who may need to be a single for those who spread out in the first two races.

