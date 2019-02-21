Seminar to offer job-application tips

Goodwill Industries and Arkansas Workforce Centers will host a career empowerment seminar today from 6-8 p.m.

Attendees can learn tips and techniques on successfully applying for jobs. The event will include mock interviews with area professionals, as well as information sessions on resumes, interview skills and how to dress for an interview.

Participants will also be able to sign up for customer service or hospitality training programs that provide registrants with certification upon completion.

The seminar will be held in the West Central Community Center at 8616 Colonel Glenn Road. Little Rock's career fair will be held at the same site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

