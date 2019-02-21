Super Quiz: "BAR"

Complete the threesome: lock, stock and _.

This doll's boyfriend is named Ken.

What instrument is used to measure atmospheric pressure?

What is the long metal bar to which weights are added at each end called in weightlifting?

This range of the male singing voice is higher than bass and lower than tenor.

Sir _ was the first horse to win the Triple Crown.

Term for the rod ballet dancers use for support during ballet exercises

What is the former name of the northernmost city in the United States?