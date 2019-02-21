Texas tight end pumped about Arkansas trip

Arkansas tight end target Allen Horace Jr. is excited to get to Fayetteville on March 9 to visit the Razorbacks.

Horace Jr., 6-5, 225 pounds of Crockett, Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Baylor while drawing interest from Texas, Texas A&M and others.

“Meeting more of the coaches and players and seeing all of the facilities,” said Horace of the Arkansas trip.

He’s being recruited by associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor as well as tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr., but is looking forward to meeting others he would encounter if he became a Razorback.

“I have a really good relationship with those two already,” Horace said. “I need to get in right with the strength and conditioning coach because I know he’s going to be able to change my body and mind. Coach Lunney is gonna get me right with the technique and ball skills.”

Horace will be accompanied by his brother and Crockett football and baseball assistant Cole Pemberton. He sees advantages of being coached by his brother.

“It’s pretty cool to have someone who thinks the way I do…and knows what gets me going,” Horace said.

Chad Morris likes multi-sport athletes and Horace fits that bill. He’s also excellent on the hardwood and is averaging 16 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals a game for the 24-3 Bulldogs. He also throws the discus and runs the 400 meters in track and field.

He has a timeframe for his college decision.

“I want to weigh all my options, so at least after the summer,” Horace said.