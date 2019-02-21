THE WEEKEND TEN: Where to go and what to do

1 MEDIA

The Arkansas Arts Center, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, is bursting with color and creativity with its newest exhibit. "POP! Out of the Vault," up through July 7, features Pop artworks from the AAC Foundation Collection, the centerpiece of which is Andy Warhol's Little Red Book of Polaroid photographs. Admission is free; gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

2 MUSICAL MURDER

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock, sizzles with a story of fame and murder with Chicago, through March 24. Curtain time for the John Kander-Fred Ebb musical is 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday and select Saturdays. Admission is $38-$58. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit therep.org.

3 MAESTOSO

Four soloists and eight choruses join the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Philip Mann for "Ode to Joy," featuring Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Eight area poets will open the program with a brief "spoken word" performance, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System. Tickets are $16-$68, $10 for students and active-duty military, free to the Sunday matinee for K-12 students with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

4 MINESTRONE

Dozens of soups, sides and sweets make the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock a very tasty place to be during Soup Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Sunday. The fundraiser for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families features soup samples, breads and desserts from area restaurants, plus auctions. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, $10 for youngsters 5-17, $60 for patron tickets (includes admission to a special Patron Room). Call (501) 371-9678 or visit aradvocates.org.

5 MEMORIALS

Cultural Heroes, part of Black History Month, features seven large clay sculptures by Nashville artist Alan LeQuire representing musicians from the Civil Rights movement, takes up temporary residence Saturday-May 5 at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for those 62 and older, college students and retired U.S. military; $6 for children 6-17; free for children under 6 and active U.S. military. Call (501) 374-4242 or visit clintonpresidentialcenter.com.

6 MEMOIR

A touring company performs Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom: My Story of the 1965 Selma Voting Rights March, a play with gospel music and freedom songs, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. The show, developed for the stage by Ally Sheedy from a memoir by Lynda Blackmon Lowery, is on tour marking the 90th birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. Tickets are $25-$50, $15 for standing room, $10 for student standing room. Visit tinyurl.com/Turning15.

7 MUSICOLOGIST

Music scholar, historian, record collector and multi-instrumentalist Dom Flemons, "The American Songster," performs at 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, part of Oxford American magazine's 2018-19 Americana Series. Doors open at 6. Tickets are $25-$34. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com.

8 MUSICALS

Members of the Arkansas Choral Society will perform for "The Very Best of Broadway," a fundraiser pops program, 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Lobby Bar at the Studio Theater, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. The program will include tunes from Oliver!, My Fair Lady, Company, Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, The King and I and Fiddler on the Roof, plus a couple of novelty numbers and excerpts from Gilbert & Sullivan's Trial By Jury. Doors open for light hors d'oeuvres at 7. Tickets are $20. Call (870) 723-7838 or visit lovetosing.org.

9 MET-BOUND?

Soprano Keely Futterer, a Dover native and a semi-finalist in the 2017 Midwest Regional Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, headlines Opera in the Rock's X: We Are OITR benefit,, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Junior League of Little Rock, 401 Scott St., Little Rock. Tickets, $75, include wine and hors d'oeuvres, an operatic program, a silent auction and "surprise guest performances." Call (501) 375-5557 or visit centralarkansastickets.com/events/we-are-oitr.

10 '(WALKING IN) MEMPHIS'

Arkansas native singer/songwriter Barrett Baber, a finalist on NBC's The Voice, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Malco Theatre, 428 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena, part of the Warfield Concert Series. Admission is by free ticket, available for download at warfieldconcerts.com. Call (870) 338-8327.

Weekend on 02/21/2019