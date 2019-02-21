Walker said Lottie doubtful for ASU

University of Arkansas at Little Rock starting sophomore guard Jaizec Lottie is not expected to play Saturday at Arkansas State University because of a hand injury, UALR Coach Darrell Walker said Wednesday.

Lottie, who has missed UALR's past three games while rehabbing his second hand/finger injury of the season, did not practice Wednesday. Lottie originally suffered the hand injury in late December and reinjured it in early February.

UALR will play Arkansas State University at 4 p.m. Saturday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Lottie was seen shooting during UALR's practice Wednesday, which is an improvement, but Walker still said he does not expect him to play.

Lottie was one of UALR's three starting guards in the school's 84-83 loss to ASU on Feb. 2 at the Jack Stephens Center. In 36 minutes, Lottie had 6 points, 5 assists, 4 turnovers, 3 steals and 3 rebounds.

Starting freshman forward Kamani Johnson, reserve junior guard Ryan Pippins and starting freshman point guard Markquis Nowell -- all of whom are battling ankle injuries -- are each expected to play Saturday, Walker said.

Johnson, who rolled an ankle in Saturday's 67-60 loss to Texas State, and Nowell practiced Wednesday. Pippins did not practice Wednesday.

