Widening project to close I-630 lanes

Work on an $87.4 million project to widen a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock will reduce westbound traffic to one lane tonight and Friday night, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the center and outside westbound lanes between Fair Park Boulevard and Baptist Health Medical Center from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights, weather permitting. Travel will be restricted to the inside westbound lane.

The closures will allow crews to perform concrete paving on I-630 in the area of John Barrow Road. Traffic will be controlled with signs and barrels, but the department said motorists should consider alternate routes, as delays may occur.

The work is associated with a project to widen the 2.5-mile section of I-630 to eight lanes. The work is estimated to be complete early next year, the department said.

Metro on 02/21/2019