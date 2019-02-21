Arkansas women at Georgia

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Stegeman Coliseum, Athens

RECORDS Arkansas 16-10, 5-7; Georgia 15-10, 6-6

SERIES 33-5

RADIO KQSM-FM 92.1 in Fayetteville; KFPW-AM 1230 and KFPW-FM 94.5 in Fort Smith; KURM-AM 790 and KURM-FM 100.3 in Rogers.

ONLINE ArkansasRazorbacks.com

TELEVISION SEC Network Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS NAME, HT.. YR.^PPG^RPG

G Chelsea Dungee, 5-11, Sr.^19.0^4.3

G Alexis Tolefree, 5-8, Jr.^9.3^2.8

G Malica Monk, 5-5, Sr.^13.6^2.3

G Jailyn Mason, 5-9, Jr.^7.0^3.8

F Kiara Williams, 6-1, Jr.^6.5^7.1

COACH Mike Neighbors (29-28 second year at Arkansas, 111-59 overall in six years)

GEORGIA

POS NAME, HT., YR.^PPG^RPG

G Taja Cole, 5-8, Jr.^10.7^5.2

G Gabby Connally, 5-7, So.^12.4^2.4

G Que Morrison, 5-11, So.^3.5^2.7

F Maya Caldwell, 6-2, So.^4.8^2.9

F Caliya Robinson, 6-5, Sr.^14.1^8.0

COACH Joni Taylor (78-42 fourth year at Georgia)

Arkansas^^Georgia

72.5^Points Scored Per Game^67.4

38.3^Rebounds Per Game^39.7

11.7^Turnovers Per Game^16.1

.387^FG pct.^.434

.302^3-pt FG pct.^.309

.704^FT pct.^.672

CHALK TALK After posting a four-game win streak in January, the Razorbacks have since lost their last five games. Four of the five were single-digit defeats, including two winnable contests against Auburn on Feb. 10 and at No. 17 Kentucky on Feb. 17. ... Arkansas' 80-72 loss to Georgia on Jan. 31 started the skid. In that game, the Razorbacks were outrebounded 44 to 28. Robinson and Cole pushed around the Hogs' posts and put up near double-double performances, while Dungee's 28 points weren't enough. ... In their most recent matchup, the Bulldogs blew out Ole Miss 78-56 to avenge a close defeat at the hands of No. 11 South Carolina on Feb. 14.

— Andrew Epperson

Sports on 02/21/2019