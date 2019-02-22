1 killed, 12 hurt in aid standoff on Venezuela-Brazil border

CUCUTA, Colombia — Heightened tensions in Venezuela left a woman dead and a dozen people injured near the border with Brazil on Friday, in the first deadly clash over the opposition's attempts to bring in emergency food and medicine that President Nicolas Maduro says isn't needed and has vowed to block.

Emilio Gonzalez, mayor of the Venezuela border town of Gran Sabana, identified the shooting victim as Zoraida Rodriguez, who was a part of an indigenous group that clashed with the Venezuela National Guard and army a day after Maduro ordered the border with Brazil closed.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the injured, though television news showed images of three men on gurneys being treated for bloody wounds. Gonzalez said soldiers fired rubber bullets and tear gas.

The violence came just hours before dueling concerts were to begin on the country's western border with Colombia, where much of the U.S.-supplied aid is being stored in a warehouse.

British billionaire and adventurer Richard Branson is sponsoring a Live Aid-style concert featuring dozens of musicians including Latin rock star Juanes on one side of a crossing that Colombian officials have renamed the "Unity Bridge," while Maduro's socialist government is promising a three-day festival deemed "Hands Off Venezuela" on the other.

"If we can take people to space why is it so hard to take people out of poverty?" Branson said, opening the concert before a cheering crowd. "We must break the impasse and end the humanitarian crisis."

Maduro denies any humanitarian crisis exists, and the plan to bring in aid is one of the most ambitious — and potentially dangerous — that the opposition has attempted since opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president in January.

To reach the concert, dozens of people in the town of Palotal hiked through an unmarked trail between high bushes to sneak into the border with Colombia. Carrying ice boxes, snacks and water, they whispered directions and took turns to look out for soldiers closely watching the porous borders. The risk seemed high, but worth it.

"We're going to the Guaido concert because we need the humanitarian aid," 19-year-old Shirley Duran said about the Venezuelan opposition leader, who has the support of the United States and 50 other countries.

"This concert happens once in a lifetime," she said. "It will be a great opportunity for so many poor people who are suffering under the heat, who are hungry, jobless. At last they'll have something to enjoy."

The concert began with Reymar Perdomo, a Venezuelan migrant who made rose to notoriety for a video went viral showing her singing. On stage, she sang her signature song, "Me Fui," Spanish for "I left," which has become the unofficial anthem of Venezuelans who have fled their country's economic implosion.

Perdomo, said performing so close to the border brought back difficult memories.

"A little over a year ago I crossed this border and was robbed of my luggage and all my money," she said. "But I know in this moment that there will be change because Venezuelans want it and they are showing it today."

Meanwhile, across the border in Venezuela, government workers were assembling a smaller stage for Maduro's concert. No performers were in sight.