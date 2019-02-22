1st game of season is a wash

MESA, Ariz. -- The spring training season started with a splash. Just not the kind fans hoped for.

In the first major league exhibition game of the year, the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics were rained out Thursday. The Mariners roughed up Jerry Blevins and led 5-0 in the middle of the second inning when it was called -- so in a game where the stats don't count, they really won't count.

"We have our feet wet now, literally," Athletics Manager Bob Melvin said.

The Cactus League opener was rained out a season after Major League Baseball had 54 weather postponements, the most since 1989.

The Athletics and Mariners started early to give them time to prepare for their upcoming trip to Japan, where they'll play regular-season games on March 20-21 at the Tokyo Dome.

Dylan Moore, one of six players in the Mariners' starting lineup who was new to the organization, hit a two-run double in the second off Blevins. Shed Long hit two doubles and Domingo Santana had a sacrifice fly.

It was an unseasonably cool 50 degrees at the start of the exhibition opener at Hohokam Stadium. Marco Gonzales pitched one inning for the Mariners.

The Mariners and A's are set to try again today in Peoria. The Grapefruit League begins earlier in the day when Philadelphia plays Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Pedroia back again

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Dustin Pedroia's goal isn't merely to come back from his knee injury. He's done that before.

The challenge for the Boston second baseman this time is to return at the right time, to stick around longer than three games, and to help the Red Sox get back to the World Series with his play, instead of by cheering them on from the dugout.

A four-time All-Star and the 2008 AL MVP, Pedroia had surgery on his left knee after the 2017 season and started last year on the disabled list. He came back in May, but played just three games before going back on the DL and spending the rest of the season there.

"My knee couldn't handle the load," he said on Thursday. "When you so something too soon, your body will say 'Stop.' That's what happened."

Manager Alex Cora said Pedroia wasn't expected to play in today's exhibition game against Northeastern or in the Grapefruit League opener against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

"Tomorrow's a big day," Cora said. "If he [Pedroia] is able to show up tomorrow and there's no pain no soreness, that's a win for him and obviously it's a win for us."

Bird wants old job

TAMPA, Fla. -- Greg Bird is stronger, healthier and ready to challenge Luke Voit for the New York Yankees' first-base job.

After three injury-marred seasons, Bird, 26, reported to the Yankees' spring training complex in early January and checked into camp at 230 pounds, up about 20 from the end of last season.

Bird made his big league debut in August 2015 and hit 11 home runs with 31 RBI in 46 games. He missed 2016 after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, then hit .451 with eight home runs during spring training in 2017 but fouled a ball off his right ankle March 30.

He started the season 6 for 60 and went on the disabled list May 2. Bird had surgery July 18 to remove a bone in the ankle. He returned Aug. 26 and hit .253 with 8 home runs and 25 RBI in 29 games, then batted .241 with 3 home runs and 6 RBI in 13 playoff games.

But he hit poorly in spring training last year and had surgery March 27 to remove a broken spur on the outside of his right ankle. He did not play for the Yankees until May 26 and wound up with a .199 average, 11 home runs and 38 RBI over 82 games.

Voit, acquired from St. Louis on July 28, displaced Bird and hit .333 with 14 home runs and 33 RBI in 39 games with the Yankees. General Manager Brian Cashman said the job was Voit's to lose this spring training.

Sports on 02/22/2019