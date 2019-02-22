2 men jailed after 4 police cars hit

Two men were arrested Wednesday after ramming a car into four Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicles as they fled a failed drug deal, according to arrest reports.

Nicholas Alan Miller, 26, agreed to meet an undercover investigator for the sheriff's office to sell methamphetamine Wednesday, an arrest report said. When deputies attempted to pull over the car Miller was riding in, driver Christopher Michael Davis, 33, rammed four deputies' vehicles in an attempt to escape, the reports said.

Miller and Davis continued to resist arrest after deputies stopped the car, but were eventually arrested without injury, according to the reports.

Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Thursday that none of the deputies involved in the incident were injured.

Miller was being held Thursday evening in the Pulaski County jail on a $40,000 bond. He faces charges of second-degree battery, unlawful use of communication device, possession of firearms by certain persons, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, and simultaneous possession of a drugs and firearms, according to the jail's roster.

Davis was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of second-degree battery, four counts of criminal mischief, fleeing, speeding, resisting arrest and carrying a weapon. Davis was being held Thursday evening in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $35,000 bond.

Man held in theft from country club

A Little Rock man walked into a country club Thursday, took the keys to an Audi and drove away, an arrest report said.

Ritchie Thomas Stuckey, 30, broke into eight lockers Thursday at the Pleasant Valley Country Club on Pleasant Valley Drive and stole multiple items, including keys to the vehicle he later drove away in, the report said.

Stuckey fled from police in the 2017 Audi -- valued at around $50,000 -- until he wrecked the car about a mile from the country club and took off on foot, Little Rock officers reported.

Once apprehended, Stuckey was charged with commercial burglary, fleeing, reckless driving, four counts of theft of property, and eight counts of breaking and entering, according to the report.

Stuckey was being held without bail Thursday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

Metro on 02/22/2019