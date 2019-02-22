Actor said to stage his attack

CHICAGO -- Empire actor Jussie Smollett gave detailed instructions to two brothers who helped him stage a racist, anti-gay attack on himself, including giving them specific slurs to yell, telling them to shout "MAGA country" and pointing out a surveillance camera that he thought would record the beating, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Police said Smollett planned the hoax because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. Before the attack, he also sent a letter that threatened him to the Chicago studio where Empire is shot, police said.

Smollett, who is black and gay, surrendered Thursday to face accusations that he filed a false police report last month when he told authorities he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two masked men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck, police said.

The actor "took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career," police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

"This publicity stunt was a scar that Chicago didn't earn and certainly didn't deserve," he added.

As part of the instructions, Smollett also told the brothers to put the rope around his neck, Assistant State's Attorney Risa Lanier said at a news conference.

His plans for the surveillance camera were thwarted. Police say it was pointed another way and did not have a view of the attack.

At Smollett's first court appearance, a judge set bond at $100,000, meaning that he had to post $10,000 to be released. Smollett's attorneys asked for him to be freed on his own recognizance, but the judge, who is black, rejected that idea and said he was particularly bothered by the allegations involving the noose.

Smollett, who was released a couple of hours after the hearing, said little during the proceedings, except to state his name. The actor, his attorneys and supporters left without speaking to reporters.

One of the attorneys, Jack Prior, told the judge that Smollett "maintains these are outrageous allegations" and denies they are true.

The FBI has been investigating the threatening letter. Johnson would not say whether Smollett could face additional charges over that.

The companies that make Empire, Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television, issued a statement Thursday saying that they were "evaluating the situation" and "considering our options."

Smollett, 36, was charged Wednesday with felony disorderly conduct, a charge that could bring up to three years in prison and force the actor to pay for the cost of the investigation into his report of a Jan. 29 beating.

Police treated Smollett as a victim until the two brothers, who had been taken into custody for questioning, admitted to helping him stage the attack, Johnson said.

It was the brothers who also explained Smollett's motive to detectives. Authorities have a check for $3,500 that Smollett paid the brothers, he said.

Smollett, who plays a gay character on the show that follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording industry, said he was attacked as he was walking home from a downtown Subway sandwich shop. He said the men yelled "This is MAGA country" -- an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again" -- before fleeing.

In describing what police believe actually happened, Johnson made it sound as if Smollett was casting and directing a short movie.

"He probably knew he needed somebody with bulk," he said of Smollett's decision to hire the two muscular brothers. Police have said at least one of the brothers worked on Empire, and Smollett's attorneys said one of the men is the actor's personal trainer.

The brothers, who are not considered suspects, wore gloves during the staged attack and "punched him a little bit," Johnson said. The scratches and bruising Smollett had on his face were "most likely self-inflicted," Johnson said.

Detectives found the two brothers after reviewing hundreds of hours of video. They released images of two people they said they wanted to question and last week picked up the pair at O'Hare airport as they returned from Nigeria. Police questioned the men and searched their apartment.

The brothers, who were identified by their attorney as Abimbola "Abel" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, were held for nearly 48 hours on accusations of assaulting Smollett.

The two appeared before a grand jury on Wednesday to "lock in their testimony," according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Smollett was charged by prosecutors, not the grand jury.

Referring to a published account of the attack, Trump said last month that "it doesn't get worse, as far as I'm concerned." On Thursday, he tweeted to Smollett: "What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA."

A Section on 02/22/2019