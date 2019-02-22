Sections
Arkansas man killed when Lexus runs off highway, lands upside-down in creek, police say

by Gavin Lesnick | Today at 9:36 a.m. 1comment

A 57-year-old Camden man died after his vehicle ran off a highway in south Arkansas and landed upside-down in water Thursday night, authorities said.

It happened about 7:20 p.m. as Lexa John Page was driving a 1997 Lexus east on U.S. 79B in Camden, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police wrote that the vehicle crossed the centerline, hit a guardrail along a bridge and crashed into a creek.

Page died at the scene.

Authorities said it was raining at the time of the single-vehicle crash. No other injuries were reported.

At least 50 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

